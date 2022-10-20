Tyson Fury Open to 4th Deontay Wilder Fight After Robert Helenius Knockout

Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury hinted at a fourth fight against Deontay Wilder during a promotional event on Thursday:

"Who here would not want to see me versus Wilder for a fourth time? Not very many people," Fury said.

After a draw in their first fight in 2018, Fury earned two knockout wins over Wilder in 2020 and 2021. The draw is the only blemish on Fury's 32-0-1 career record.

Fury is now set to face Derek Chisora, who he has already beaten twice in his career, on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wilder took more than a year off after his latest loss to Fury, but he bounced back in a big way with a first-round knockout win against Robert Helenius.

"Deontay Wilder is back," he said after the match. "The excitement in the heavyweight division is back."

Though some fans might want to see a fourth fight between the two heavyweight stars, there are other options for Fury if he gets past Chisora as expected.

The biggest potential bout would be against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF and WBA titles. A unification bout could be one of the biggest in Fury's already impressive career.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN said earlier this month "it would be a major surprise" if Fury and Usyk didn't meet in 2023.

Fury has also held talks with Anthony Joshua, but the two sides couldn't agree to terms.