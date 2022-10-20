Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to TargetOctober 20, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target
The waiver wire offered up a gold mine in Week 6, as Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III emerged as a featured back following Rashaad Penny's season-ending leg injury.
To properly set expectations, let's make this clear: There isn't a top-tier target on Walker's level this time around.
However, if you're simply needing a streamer for a deeper league, we've found one player—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—you can plug in at each of the three marquee positions.
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (48 Percent Rostered)
Garoppolo has now played four full contests since taking over for an injured Trey Lance in Week 2, and Garoppolo's passing output has increased every time out.
There will surely be a cap on the production at some point, but why not strike while the iron grows perpetually hotter?
His season-highs this past week included 296 passing yards and a 70.7 completion percentage. He also matched his season-high with two passing touchdowns, although he did throw multiple interceptions for the first time this season.
There's a good chance his numbers will keep climbing this weekend. He not only may have to keep pace in a shootout with Patrick Mahomes, but Garoppolo also gets to throw against a Kansas City Chiefs defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
RB: Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos (42 Percent Rostered)
Murray made his Broncos debut on Monday night and might already have seized control of their Javonte Williams-less backfield.
It's too early to make a fully declarative statement on that, but the early returns look good for Murray.
He handled 15 of the team's 23 carries, and his involvement was even more significant than that sounds. Since Russell Wilson rushed four times, that means Broncos' backs only had 19 carries, and Murray got all but four of them. He also made the most of his attempts, rushing for 66 of their 98 yards on the ground.
Now, Melvin Gordon was benched in that game and has since been returned to the starting lineup, so maybe Murray's fantasy appeal will be short-lived. Still, there's too much potential to look past Murray, whose 66 yards were more than Gordon has tallied in a single game all season.
WR: Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (27 Percent Rostered)
Robinson, a second-round rookie out of Kentucky, finally made it back from a knee injury that had sidelined him since the season-opener and wasted little time showing he might be worth the wait.
He was targeted four times and hauled in three of them for 37 yards and a touchdown.
OK, that isn't jump-off-the-page production, and there's only so much volume to around in the Giants' passing game. Still, the involvement was encouraging—only tight end Daniel Bellinger had more targets—and could conceivably rise as Robinson gets more reps under his belt.
New York needs more playmakers to help take heat off of Saquon Barkley, and Robinson aced his first audition for the role.