Police Investigating After Wisconsin Volleyball Players' Private Photos Shared Online

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin police department is investigating after private photos of the women's volleyball team were shared online, the school said in a statement:

"UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent," the statement read.

According to Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, at least one photo features multiple team members "posing with their sports bras lifted."

The photos were never intended to be shared publicly, but they were posted to websites without the players' consent. Most of the content has since been removed, per Stewart.

Though the photos were originally taken by a member of the team, Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield clarified there would be no disciplinary action against members of her team, per Todd D. Milewski and Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal.

"UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter," the school also said in its statement. "Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources."

Wisconsin women's volleyball won the national championship last season after reaching the national semifinals for the third year in a row.