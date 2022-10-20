Tyson Fury Confirms Derek Chisora Trilogy Fight for Heavyweight Title on December 3

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tyson Fury confirmed Thursday that his next WBC heavyweight title defense will be against Derek Chisora in December.

Fury tweeted a poster of the Dec. 3 event, which will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The bout will mark Fury's third meeting with Chisora. Both of the previous two fights were Fury victories, as he beat Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 and by corner stoppage three years later.

In 33 career professional fights, Fury is 32-0-1 with the only minor blemish being a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

Fury went on to beat Wilder in both 2020 and 2021, and he defeated Dillian Whyte in his most recent bout in April, firmly cementing his status as one of the top two heavyweights in the world along with Oleksandr Usyk.

There had been talk of Fury facing Anthony Joshua in what would have been a dream fight for British boxing fans, but no deal was struck by a self-imposed deadline set by Fury.

Now, Fury will meet another Brit in Chisora, who is coming off a victory over Kubrat Pulev.

Chisora had lost three consecutive fights before beating Pulev, including one to Usyk, but it was a significant victory since Pulev's only other losses had been to Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

At 33-12, Chisora has faced his fair share of adversity, but the 38-year-old veteran will have a chance to score the biggest win and upset of his career against Fury in December.

If the 34-year-old Fury prevails, however, the assumption is that it will set the stage for a heavyweight title unification match with Usyk.

Usyk beat Joshua by a split decision in August to move to 20-0 and retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles and win the vacant The Ring heavyweight title.

Fury vs. Usyk, in a battle of unbeaten fighters, is the biggest possible matchup that can happen in the heavyweight division currently, but Chisora will have an opportunity to play spoiler and get revenge for his previous two losses to Fury.