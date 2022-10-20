Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

1 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tagovailoa is set to return from a concussion this weekend, and he should be zipped right back into your starting lineup.

He ran a little hot and cold through the first three weeks—throwing for 469 yards and six scores in one contest and 186 yards and one touchdown in the next one—but there are reasons to believe.

First, few quarterbacks have receivers like his. Both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are touchdowns waiting to happen. Tagovailoa can simply find them in space and let their explosive talent do the rest.

Finally, this is a decent matchup on paper. Sure, the Steelers gave Tom Brady trouble last weekend, but they also allowed Jacoby Brissett to throw for multiple touchdowns and let both Mac Jones and Zach Wilson throw for 250-plus yards.

