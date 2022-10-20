Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football StarsOctober 20, 2022
Fantasy football can be frustratingly simple.
Or delightfully simple. It all depends on your perspective.
You can cram through the predraft session like you're prepping for a final exam and scour over the waiver wire with a fine-toothed comb, but your success so often boils down to whether or not you made the right start-or-sit decisions.
We're here to help tackle that tricky subject with a round of start-or-sit recommendations for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
Tagovailoa is set to return from a concussion this weekend, and he should be zipped right back into your starting lineup.
He ran a little hot and cold through the first three weeks—throwing for 469 yards and six scores in one contest and 186 yards and one touchdown in the next one—but there are reasons to believe.
First, few quarterbacks have receivers like his. Both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are touchdowns waiting to happen. Tagovailoa can simply find them in space and let their explosive talent do the rest.
Finally, this is a decent matchup on paper. Sure, the Steelers gave Tom Brady trouble last weekend, but they also allowed Jacoby Brissett to throw for multiple touchdowns and let both Mac Jones and Zach Wilson throw for 250-plus yards.
Sit: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (at Dallas Cowboys)
Goff is a prime example of how season-long stats can sometimes be misleading.
For the campaign as a whole, only five quarterbacks have averaged more fantasy points per contest than Goff's 19.7, per FantasyPros. And yet, if you started him every week, you probably only felt great about two of his games. Take out his two four-score eruptions against Seattle and Washington, and you're looking at just three touchdown passes against three interceptions.
Tough matchups can give him problems, and that's what the forecast thinks could happen here. The Cowboys have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Start: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Detroit Lions)
For the bulk of his career, Elliott has been a set-it-and-forget-it weekly starter. Those days are behind him.
He has two rushing touchdowns in six games. He hasn't tallied 90 rushing yards in a single contest yet this season. He has 32 receiving yards in total—31 came on a single reception. And remember, the Cowboys were presumably leaning on him to take the burden off Cooper Rush, who had been starting for an injured Dak Prescott.
Having said all of that, Elliott's workload remains enviable (tied for seventh in rushing attempts), and that gives him a chance to do damage against exploitable defenses. Few are more generous than the Lions, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to running backs.
Sit: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (at Baltimore Ravens)
Hunt has twice found his way to fantasy-relevance, first making noise as an all-purpose back in Kansas City and later shining as a pass-catcher in Cleveland. Maybe he'll find his way back to it once more.
However, his role has been diminished since Baker Mayfield left town. Hunt's carries might be drying up, and his targets are trending down. After opening the season with a two-touchdown effort, he's found the end zone just once in the five games since. He last cleared 70 scrimmage yards in Week 2. In Week 6, he was a complete non-factor, getting four carries for 12 yards and failing to collect his lone target.
This is not a wave you want to ride. If you have the depth at running back and flex to look elsewhere, you should do it until Hunt shows he can command a larger role.