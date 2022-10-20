What Will Be the Biggest Shockers of the 2022-23 MLB Offseason

0 of 7

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Baseball fans are rightfully intoxicated on championship series action. The Phillies and Padres are giving us our money's worth in the National League, with that series tied 1-1.

The Astros and Yankees are matched up to play close games throughout this series, with Houston taking a 1-0 lead Wednesday night.

Fortunately, we have the time and attention span to focus on some offseason storylines as well.

It could turn out to be a shocking one, with potential for some of the game's biggest stars and most enigmatic teams making significant shifts.

Here, we ponder on what will be the biggest shockers of the 2022-23 offseason.