Broncos' Melvin Gordon Discussed Lack of Carries vs. Chargers with Nathaniel Hackett

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III spoke with head coach Nathaniel Hackett regarding his lack of carries in the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Monday.

"It happened; I'm glad we hashed it out," Gordon told reporters on Wednesday.

Gordon had just three carries for eight rushing yards and did not touch the ball in the second half or overtime.

"Yeah, kind of, sort of, yeah," Gordon said when asked if Hackett gave him an explanation for the lack of usage.

Gordon averaged 14 touches over the Broncos' first three games while splitting time with second-year back Javonte Williams. He only had three carries in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 but returned to a bigger role in Week 5 with 18 touches against the Indianapolis Colts following Williams' season-ending ACL injury against the Raiders.

However, recent free-agent signee Latavius Murray led the backfield for the Chargers game with 15 carries for 66 rushing yards. Gordon and fellow running back Mike Boone (two touches) largely stayed on the sidelines for the newcomer.

Hackett painted a positive picture of the conversation when asked by reporters.

"Of course we [talked]," Hackett said. "It was a great talk, love Melvin, so much respect for him as a pro for [what] he's done in this league."

Hackett also said Gordon would start on Sunday against the New York Jets. Gordon notably started versus the Chargers before Murray took over the backfield.

It's been a tough start to the year for Gordon and the 2-4 Broncos, whose 15.2 points per game are last in the league. Gordon has rushed for just 3.7 yards per carry and also fumbled the ball four times (two lost).

Still, there are 11 games left for a turnaround, and Denver will hope to bounce back Sunday with a home matchup against the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET.