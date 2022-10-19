Bucs Center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady Yelling at O-Line: 'I Love That From Him'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen on video berating his offensive line during last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Bucs center Robert Hainsey explained that Brady's outburst was welcomed by him and the rest of the linemen.

"I love that from him. I know we all love that from him," Hainsey told reporters on Wednesday. "It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

Brady's tirade occurred after the Buccaneers were unsuccessful during a two-minute drill at the end of the first half. During the drive, Brady took his second sack of the half and later failed to convert a third down because his pass to receiver Breshad Perriman was too low.

When he returned to the sideline, Brady walked over to the offensive linemen and was seen shouting, "You're so much better than the way you're f--king playing!"

Hainsey, who is in his second NFL season and his first year starting at center after Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen went down with a knee injury at the beginning of training camp, said that type of energy is exactly what he wants from the leader of the team.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that—than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us—he wouldn't be who he is today."

Brady explained his views on the outburst on his Let's Go! podcast the following day, saying, "That's what my job is. To try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot.

"Sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's [ultimately] what you're trying to do."

Brady has only been sacked nine times this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL, but the offensive line has struggled with pressure up the middle. At 45 years old, Brady is not mobile enough to avoid a potent pass-rush, not that it ever was his strong suit.

The Buccaneers (3-3) will look to bounce back on Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-5). Hainsey said he expects to be better thanks to the communication from Brady.

"I love learning from him," Hainsey said. "He's got so much knowledge of the game, so any time I can pick his brain and kind of figure out what he wants and how he sees things, it's a really cool opportunity for me. I enjoy that a lot."