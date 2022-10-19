NFL Rumors: Chiefs a 'Strong Contender' for Odell Beckham Jr. amid Bills, Rams Buzz

Harry How/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are considered a "strong contender" for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL suffered during last year's Super Bowl.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the news.

Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last year. He starred for the Super Bowl champion Rams in the playoffs, however, thanks to 21 catches for 288 yards and two more scores.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last Thursday that Beckham's expected time back on an NFL field is "mid-November."

Earlier Wednesday, Beckham provided an emoji-filled response to a question from ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant asking if he was headed to the Buffalo Bills or Chiefs.

If Beckham goes to Kansas City, he would join a Chiefs team that's first in scoring despite losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been exceptional as usual, and tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the more productive pass-catchers in the league.

Beckham would join a wideout room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.

The Chiefs aren't the only reported suitor for Beckham's services, though, and some of his old teammates have publicly clamored for him to join their squads, including Von Miller with the Bills and Jalen Ramsey with the Rams.

Ultimately, the three-time Pro Bowler shouldn't have a shortage of teams to choose from when he's ready to pick his next destination. For now, he continues his rehab as the NFL season approaches Week 7.