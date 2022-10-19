Lamar Jackson Says Ravens Are 'Pissed Off' After Week 6 Loss to Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters that his team is "pissed off" about losing but that it's imperative for the squad to move forward and look toward its next game.

The 3-3 Ravens have held double-digit leads in each of their losses. They led the Miami Dolphins 35-14 in the fourth quarter before losing 42-38. The Buffalo Bills trailed Baltimore 20-3 late in the first half before scoring 20 unanswered points in a 23-20 victory.

On Sunday, the Giants trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in a 24-20 win.

Jackson notably committed two turnovers in that game off a Julian Love interception and a fumble following a Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sack.

The pick led to the Giants' game-winning score from Saquon Barkley, while the fumble let the Giants run out the clock.

Still, Jackson has been lighting up NFL fields far more often than not this year. He's accounted for 15 touchdowns (13 passing, two rushing) alongside 1,277 passing yards and 451 rushing yards.

Baltimore is also arguably better than its 3-3 record shows. The Ravens have had a brutal early schedule, with all six of their opponents sitting at .500 or better. Football Outsiders also ranks the team third in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

On the bright side, Baltimore's .500 record is still good enough for first place in the AFC North during a down year in the division through six weeks.

Baltimore will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when it hosts the 2-4 Cleveland Browns.