College Football Picks: Week 9 Predictions for Every Game

Sam Hartman I Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET

This game is predicted to be a close matchup—possibly a coin toss according to ESPN. That shouldn't be the case given Wake Forest's efficient offense against a weak secondary.

Louisville will be playing at home in this matchup, but that's not enough to knock off the No. 10 team in the country. Quarterback Malik Cunningham should have a worthy performance, but the Cardinals defense is the biggest issue in this scenario, which will push the Demon Deacons over Louisville.

Prediction: Wake Forest 34, Louisville 23

No. 10 USC at Arizona, 7 p.m. ET

The Trojans tested their luck against a seasoned Utah team on the road and came out with their first loss of the season in Week 8. Quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense were electric yet again, and that won't stop anytime soon. Williams recorded five touchdowns and 381 yards against the best team they've played so far.

The Wildcats are an average team with a fine duo of quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Jacob Cowing. Arizona can put points on the board, but a low-grade defense going against one of the best offenses in the country isn't going to end well for the Wildcats.

Prediction: USC 40, Arizona 21

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. ET

It's time to give Oklahoma State a brighter spotlight. The Cowboys have quality wins against Texas and Baylor, and they field a phenomenal dual-threat offense with quarterback Spencer Sanders. OSU's ranking is definitely fair, but it seems like the Cowboys haven't garnered any media attention.

They'll be playing a Wildcats squad that loves pounding their offense through the run, so the game will lie on the more consistent weapons. Kansas State will be close to taking down the Cowboys at home, but Oklahoma State's talent and experience will put it on top, even if the Wildcats have a healthy quarterback room.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 27

No. 8 Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m. ET

Despite this game being in Berkeley, the Ducks look nearly unstoppable on a six-game win streak. They're the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 for a reason—Oregon's offense is averaging 42.4 points with over 500 yards per game.

California is on the opposite side of that streak, losing its last three games to conference opponents. The Bears started the season 3-1 and everything quickly hit a downward spiral. They don't have the defense to compete with a team like Oregon, giving the Ducks the edge in the road matchup.

Prediction: Oregon 48, California 20

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 12 p.m. ET

The Horned Frogs are playing with their heads on fire, riding a seven-game win streak as one of the few undefeated teams in college football. After warming up with three mediocre opponents to begin the season, TCU has taken down four straight ranked teams. It will be heading to Morgantown, a place that lives through college football year by year.

The Mountaineers are still the underdogs in this matchup. They have the ability to put the ball in the end zone, but WVU's defense is abysmal, giving up 33.7 points per game this season. The environment might give TCU trouble, but it's not enough to break the streak.

Prediction: TCU 35, West Virginia 23

No. 6 Alabama, Idle