Travis Kelce on Odell Beckham Jr.-Chiefs Rumors: 'I Want Them to Come True'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is all in on the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs when he is cleared to return from a torn ACL.

During Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast (starts at 49:31), the Kansas City Chiefs star said he wants "them to come true" when asked about the rumors linking Beckham to the team.

"I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility," Kelce added. "I think that...something's in the air, for sure. And if it means OBJ, alright on."

ESPN's Field Yates reported on Tuesday that Kelce restructured his deal with the Chiefs by converting his base salary into a signing bonus, clearing $3.455 million in cap space.

Per Over the Cap, Kansas City is now $3.18 million under the cap.

Chris Simms said on PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) the Chiefs are thinking of taking a run at Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler has been out of action since tearing his ACL in the first half of Super Bowl 56 in February.

Beckham's status has been hovering over many things during the season because of the potential impact he can make for playoff contenders.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported last week that Beckham isn't expected to receive full medical clearance "until at least November," with some people familiar with the situation saying he might not be cleared before December.

It stands to reason when Beckham is cleared and goes over his potential offers that he will pick an organization best positioned to win a Super Bowl and needs help at wide receiver.

Von Miller, who played with Beckham in Los Angeles last season, said two weeks ago the 29-year-old was planning a recruiting "tour" with visits to the New York Giants practice facility, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams, Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills have also been mentioned as potential destinations for Beckham.

Among all of those teams, the Chiefs and Bills look like the safest bets to make a deep playoff run. Buffalo has been arguably the best team in the NFL this season. It just defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to improve to 5-1.

The Chiefs are a team that could use a downfield threat to replace some of the production they have lost by trading Tyreek Hill, though it's not like Patrick Mahomes has been struggling to create explosive plays without his former No. 1 receiver.

Beckham was a huge difference-maker for the Rams in the playoffs last season. He had 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions in four postseason games prior to his injury.