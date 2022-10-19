Melvin Gordon to Start for Broncos vs. Jets amid RB Liking Tweets Suggesting Trade

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said running back Melvin Gordon III will start in his team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

Gordon also got the start in Week 6, but he only saw nine snaps during the 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with three carries for eight yards, while Latavius Murray and Mike Boone saw more playing time.

After the game, the veteran liked multiple tweets discussing trade scenarios:

"I'm not going to lie, it hurt a little today watching," Gordon said after Monday's game.

Murray took advantage of the opportunity, totaling 66 rushing yards on 15 carries for Denver. The 32-year-old joined the team this month after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

With Javonte Williams out for the year with a knee injury, the Broncos have needed someone to step up in the backfield.

Gordon was expected to take on a bigger role and saw a season-high 15 carries in Week 6, although he only averaged 3.6 yards per carry in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In six games this season, the 29-year-old has 201 rushing yards and one touchdown, while his 3.7 yards per carry would be his worst since his rookie year in 2015.

Hackett seemingly wants to give Gordon another chance, but he could have a tough time against a Jets defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in yards allowed per carry.

With the Broncos just 2-4 on the season, Gordon likely won't get too long of a leash before Murray and Boone get more chances.