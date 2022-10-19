Rory McIlroy Says Phil Mickelson's Comments on PGA Tour, LIV Golf Aren't 'Logical'

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The war of words between Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson continued Wednesday, with the PGA Tour star disagreeing with Lefty's assessment of the state of men's professional golf.

Before last week's LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, Mickelson said joining the new circuit has put him "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJ Cup, McIlroy explained why "anyone that takes a logical view of the game of golf" would disagree with Mickelson's assessment:

"I guess for them to be talking the way they are, it's bold. I think there's a ton of propaganda being used and all sorts of stuff. I certainly don't see the PGA Tour trending downward at all. All the talent, 95% of the talent is here. You've got people like Tom Kim coming through [who is] the future of our game."

