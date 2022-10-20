Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?October 20, 2022
Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?
The 2022 NFL season is chugging right along toward its next major milestone: the trade deadline.
This could be one of the more interesting lead-ups to a deadline in some time, largely because of the number of projected contenders who are off to slow starts. Several teams projected to be among the league's best are sitting at or below .500 heading into Week 7.
Expect many of these flailing squads to look outside of their organizations for assistance over the next two weeks, bringing in veterans who can help orchestrate a turnaround in time for a playoff push.
With that in mind, here are five teams that are looking desperate as the Nov. 1 deadline draws closer.
Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most intriguing dark-horse contenders this year after an offseason in which they made several high-profile additions. The team managed to make an unlikely playoff appearance in 2021 but has thus far underwhelmed in 2022.
It was always going to be difficult for the Raiders to break through in a competitive AFC West, but they have disappointed even against lesser opponents and made a habit of coming up short in close games. After a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, Vegas dropped to 1-4 and is in grave danger of a lost season.
The Raiders could almost just as easily be 4-1, however, as all four of their losses have come by six points or fewer. Because the squad is failing to cap off comebacks or hold off surges, it now is tied for the worst record in the league.
Davante Adams, the marquee wideout the team traded for this offseason, vented his frustrations with the team's record compared to its talent level, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:
"It would be probably less frustrating if you don’t have that great of a team. But we've got a really good team, so it's frustrating for it to happen, to keep happening. We’ve just got to keep on truckin', sticking to what we do and finish out games. It's not like we're getting blown out and we don't have answers. We're playing good football; we're just not playing 60 minutes of it.”
The Raiders had a much-needed bye to help sort out their issues in Week 6, but they could use a little extra push to get over the hump.
Fortunately, Las Vegas has some time to work the phones and unearth a missing piece or two before the deadline. The team has some assets to potentially deal—including defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram—while it tries to find a playmaker, preferably on defense, who could give it the edge it needs to get back on track.
Green Bay Packers (3-3)
After losing a mere 10 regular-season games over the last three years combined, the Green Bay Packers are off to a rough start. The team fell to .500 following a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday and is now on pace for its worst campaign since 2018.
A blowout season-opening loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings raised some eyebrows, but the Packers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 last year. Instead of recovering like the 2021 squad did by ripping off seven consecutive wins, this version of the Packers has stumbled to 3-3.
The offense looks lost without star receiver Davante Adams. Green Bay is averaging a mere 17.8 points per game, a bottom-10 number that pales in comparison to the team's 2021 output of 26.5 points per contest.
Although the defense carried the Packers earlier in the season—allowing just 46 points across three straight wins between Weeks 2 and 4—the team is now slumping on that side of the ball. The unit gave up 27 points apiece at home against the New York Giants and Jets during Green Bay's current two-game slide.
While hope is not lost yet, some of the players are beginning to express concerns. Prior to the Week 6 defeat, star cornerback Jaire Alexander said, "I ain't worried, but if we lose next week, then I'll be worried."
Making a major splash in the trade market could help correct Green Bay’s season. Acquiring a solid wideout such as Pittsburgh's Chase Claypool could jump-start an offense that sorely needs a shot in the arm. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted rival GMs are "certain" this team desires one.
Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2021 season with a brilliant playoff run that resulted in a Lombardi Trophy, but the team now seems to be suffering a Super Bowl hangover.
The defending champions had their ring ceremony spoiled by a 21-point defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Kickoff Game and have been erratic at best in the month that followed. Los Angeles did manage to snap a two-game losing skid this past week with a 24-10 drubbing of the lowly Carolina Panthers but still must prove it can beat quality foes this season.
L.A.'s three victories have come against teams with six combined wins heading into Week 7. The other two squads that defeated this club—the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys—are at least at .500 right and potentially playoff-bound. Each bested the Rams by double-digit margins.
The play of Matthew Stafford is of utmost concern. The veteran quarterback has severely regressed since last season, when his acquisition spurred the Rams to their first Super Bowl win since 1999. While he's completing a higher percentage of his throws than he ever has in his career, he has connected on just six touchdown passes against eight interceptions.
Considering the signal-caller tallied 41 passing scores in 2021, this is a red flag and a key reason why L.A.'s offense is averaging a meager 17.3 points per game, down nearly 10 points from last year.
An injury-ravaged receiving corps isn't helping the matter. Cooper Kupp has remained hot after winning the Triple Crown last year, but tight end Tyler Higbee has been the second-most productive pass-catcher on the roster. Marquee free-agent pickup Allen Robinson II has just 17 catches for 170 yards in six appearances.
The offensive line is bit of a mess as well. Stafford has already been sacked 22 times. And it took an extra blow when starting left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down for the year with a ruptured Achilles on Sunday.
Expect the Rams to be active at the deadline. Patching a few of their glaring issues via trades could help turn things around before it's too late.
San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprise push to the NFC Championship Game last year. Rather than building on that appearance, they have come out of the gates inconsistently in 2022.
They are off to a tepid 3-3 start, dropping to .500 following an ugly double-digit loss to the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.
Injuries have often been an issue during the Kyle Shanahan era, and that is once again the story. Almost half of their starters are dealing with various ailments, including two key players who have been lost for the season.
Top cornerback Emmanuel Moseley had been playing well for the first month—earning a respectable 70.9 PFF grade while allowing 13 completions on 20 targets—but went down with a torn ACL in Week 5. Unproven backup Deommodore Lenoir has fared poorly in Moseley's stead, garnering a paltry 47.9 PFF grade while giving up 27 receptions on 32 targets.
Starting quarterback Trey Lance also had his campaign cut short with a fractured ankle, but the Niners at least had the foresight to retain pricey backup Jimmy Garoppolo as an insurance policy.
Garoppolo has had issues with accuracy and turnovers, however, and is completing a lower percentage of passes for fewer yards on average than he did last year.
While Shanahan can likely patch up the offense and get it performing at a high enough level to contend, the defense does need some work.
The team should be making calls regarding the availability of defensive linemen. Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw are all banged up. The Niners also need a cornerback who can replace Lenoir before the deadline passes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2022 season on the short list of Super Bowl favorites. With Tom Brady electing to call off his retirement, the team seemed to have nearly all of the pieces in place to make another run.
Over the last six weeks, Tampa fans have watched with concern as many of those pieces have struggled with performance issues or injuries. The Buccaneers are now 3-3 and have a plethora of question marks to figure out.
Things hit a new low in Week 6 when the Bucs fell to the Steelers, a rebuilding squad featuring a rookie quarterback making only the second start of his career. Instead of breezing to an easy victory, the offense mustered only a single touchdown, and the defense was carved up by both Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky in an eventual 20-18 stunner.
Brady struggled, completing 25 of 40 passing attempts for 243 yards despite facing a Pittsburgh secondary missing both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Sutton.
The future Hall of Famer was spotted ripping into his offensive line and couldn't get in sync with top wideout Chris Godwin, who snared six of his 12 targets for 95 yards while failing to reel in a potential game-tying two-point conversion.
If the offense can’t get rolling soon, the Buccaneers won't be much of a Super Bowl threat. The team is averaging a pedestrian 332.0 yards of offense, including a league-low 67.5 rushing yards, and just 20.2 points per game.
Tampa Bay must take advantage of the time remaining before the trade deadline closes. Adding a competent running back and a proven offensive lineman would help take some of the heat off Brady and allow this offense to flourish again.