Which NFL Teams Are the Most Desperate Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline?

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the most intriguing dark-horse contenders this year after an offseason in which they made several high-profile additions. The team managed to make an unlikely playoff appearance in 2021 but has thus far underwhelmed in 2022.

It was always going to be difficult for the Raiders to break through in a competitive AFC West, but they have disappointed even against lesser opponents and made a habit of coming up short in close games. After a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, Vegas dropped to 1-4 and is in grave danger of a lost season.

The Raiders could almost just as easily be 4-1, however, as all four of their losses have come by six points or fewer. Because the squad is failing to cap off comebacks or hold off surges, it now is tied for the worst record in the league.

Davante Adams, the marquee wideout the team traded for this offseason, vented his frustrations with the team's record compared to its talent level, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"It would be probably less frustrating if you don’t have that great of a team. But we've got a really good team, so it's frustrating for it to happen, to keep happening. We’ve just got to keep on truckin', sticking to what we do and finish out games. It's not like we're getting blown out and we don't have answers. We're playing good football; we're just not playing 60 minutes of it.”

The Raiders had a much-needed bye to help sort out their issues in Week 6, but they could use a little extra push to get over the hump.

Fortunately, Las Vegas has some time to work the phones and unearth a missing piece or two before the deadline. The team has some assets to potentially deal—including defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram—while it tries to find a playmaker, preferably on defense, who could give it the edge it needs to get back on track.