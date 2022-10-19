X

    NFL Trade Rumors: 'No One' Thinks Christian McCaffrey Commands Multiple 1sts

    Christian McCaffrey (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Rival NFL executives reportedly believe the Carolina Panthers won't find a trade partner for star running back Christian McCaffrey before the Nov. 1 deadline if they require an offer with multiple first-round draft picks.

    Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Wednesday that "no one in league circles" thinks the Panthers can get that type of package for McCaffrey and will instead have to consider either a single first-rounder or a "passel of Day 2 and Day 3 picks."

