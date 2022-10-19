Bears Rumors: Robert Quinn Being Shopped by Chicago Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Amid a rough 2-4 start to the season, the Chicago Bears could be sellers ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping defensive end Robert Quinn around the league.

"They want to move him, but they are going to have to eat some of that contract to do it," one general manager told La Canfora.

The 32-year-old Quinn has a $12.8 million base salary in 2022 and is owed $26.8 million in base salary in 2023 and 2024 combined. Quinn's dead cap is only $8.5 million in 2023 and $4.2 million in 2024, so it wouldn't be too costly to release him after this season.

Another potential issue for the Bears as they explore trade options is Quinn's production. He has just two quarterback hits, one sack and has played more than 75 percent of the defensive snaps in Chicago's six games this season just once.

The Bears should consider shopping all of their veteran players with big contracts.

Quinn, Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair are the only players on Chicago's roster making at least $10 million in average annual salary. They are all signed through the 2024 season. Jackson is the youngest member of that trio at 28 years old.

Despite trading up in the first round last year to select Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick, there has been no indication that things are going to turn around any time soon.

First-year head coach Matt Eberflus does have the defense playing fairly well. It ranks 11th in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.7), but the offense hasn't scored more than 23 points in a game this season and the team ranks 31st in points per game (15.5).

Fields ranks last among all quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts in completion percentage (54.8) and is tied with Carson Wentz for most sacks taken (23).

With no indication of a long-term plan in place at the moment, trying to move a player like Quinn and recoup a potential future asset is a smart play for the Bears.

Quinn did finish second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2021. A team in need of help at edge-rusher could give him a fresh start if a trade can be worked out within the next two weeks.