X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Mid-December 'Realistic Time Frame' for WR's Injury Rehab

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 19, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lines up for a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Odell Beckham Jr. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    A "realistic time frame" for the return of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from a knee injury is reportedly now mid-December.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the update Wednesday from multiple NFL front-office executives as Beckham continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph in February.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.