3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue After 3rd Straight Win

October 19, 2022
The New York Jets have become one of the best stories in the NFL through six weeks.
New York enters its Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos on a three-game winning streak.
While spirits may be high inside the locker room, there are still some fixes that need to be made to ensure the winning continues over the 17-game season.
New York's biggest spot of weakness right now is the offensive line. The Jets have juggled different alignments on the interior to best protect Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson.
The injuries are piling up on the offensive line, and the Jets may have to dabble in the free-agent market to make sure Wilson gets the best protection possible in order to keep the winning ways going for a few more weeks.
Daryl Williams
The Jets have had a few different alignments on the offensive line because of injury issues that started before the season.
Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending injury in preseason, and George Fant joined him on the injured reserve.
Duane Brown came off the injured reserve to start at left tackle against the Green Bay Packers, but there may be some concerns about if the 37-year-old can hold up without suffering another injury.
Daryl Williams is the best offensive lineman on the free-agent market right now. He could provide more depth and some positional stability to the New York offensive line.
Williams played on the right side of the Buffalo Bills offensive line in each of the last two seasons.
He could take over at right guard for Nate Herbig, or land at right tackle and allow Alijah Vera-Tucker to take over on the left.
Williams may not be a free agent for long if offensive line issues arise elsewhere in the league, but he is a name to watch if one more injury hurts the Jets.
Quinton Spain
The Jets may choose to look for a position-specific addition to their offensive-line depth.
Entering Week 7, right guard Nate Herbig appears to be the weakest link on paper.
Quinton Spain played most of his career at left guard, but he spent some time on the right side of the offensive line during his final two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York could look to someone like Spain to provide cover and even take over as the starter at right guard if Herbig can't pass the test on the interior every week.
The Jets' schedule features two meetings with the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos in the next five weeks.
New York's pass protection must be at its best to win those games, especially the three divisional contests, so that a playoff berth is a real possibility going into the final stretch of the regular season.
Bobby Massie
The other free-agent route that the Jets can take is to sign a player with a ton of experience at one offensive-line position.
Bobby Massie played all of his career at right tackle. He could be added to reinforce the edge while Vera-Tucker gets plugged into a spot of need.
The Jets may be reluctant to sign any tackle at the moment because they have Brown on the left and Vera-Tucker playing well on the right.
If concerns mount at the three interior positions, Robert Saleh and his staff could opt to put Vera-Tucker on the inside and bring in a veteran pass protector to keep the high level of play up on the outside.
The best-case scenario for the Jets is that Herbig plays well on the inside and is aided by Vera-Tucker's impeccable protection on the edge.
New York probably wants to find some consistency on the offensive line, but if issues arise, there are some solid free-agent options who can help it out.