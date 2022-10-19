3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue After 3rd Straight Win

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Jets have become one of the best stories in the NFL through six weeks.

New York enters its Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos on a three-game winning streak.

While spirits may be high inside the locker room, there are still some fixes that need to be made to ensure the winning continues over the 17-game season.

New York's biggest spot of weakness right now is the offensive line. The Jets have juggled different alignments on the interior to best protect Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson.

The injuries are piling up on the offensive line, and the Jets may have to dabble in the free-agent market to make sure Wilson gets the best protection possible in order to keep the winning ways going for a few more weeks.