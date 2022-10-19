AEW's Hangman Page Diagnosed With Concussion After Being Pulled From Dynamite

Photo credit: AEW

AEW announced Tuesday night that "Hangman" Adam Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

In a statement, AEW also noted that Page had been released from a Cincinnati trauma center and placed in the company's concussion protocol:

The injury occurred late in the title match between Moxley and Page when Mox hit Hangman with a stiff lariat. Page flipped to sell the move but appeared to land on his head and neck when falling to the canvas.

After checking on Page, the referee called for the bell and awarded the win to Moxley via stoppage. Page was subsequently removed from the ring and taken away on a stretcher.

Several wrestlers showed their support for Page after watching the scary incident, including MJF, who broke his heel character to express hope that Hangman would be okay:

In what could have been an ad-libbed segment after the match ended abruptly, MJF confronted Moxley and announced his intention to cash in his Casino Ladder Match chip for an AEW world title match at Full Gear on November 19.

As for Page, Tuesday marked his first AEW World Championship match since Double or Nothing in May, which saw him drop the title to CM Punk.

The journey toward becoming AEW world champion started with the company's formation for Page, as he was in the inaugural AEW World Championship match, losing to Chris Jericho.

After falling short on a few occasions and switching focus from time to time, Page finally became AEW world champion at last year's Full Gear when he defeated former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

It was among the biggest feel-good moments in the history of AEW and helped further cement Page's status as one of the promotion's top stars.

That star power was on display in what was an entertaining and hard-hitting match with Moxley on Tuesday. However, it ended in a manner that no one wanted to see.

Page is now on the road to recovery, and while it isn't yet known when he will be back in the ring, it seems he was fortunate to avoid an even more serious injury.