Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks
As we get deeper into the 2022 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s analysts have gained steam, sort of like a bruising running back who finds a breakthrough in the middle of a game. Well, our experts went into "Beast Mode" with a 10-4 week on consensus picks, and two of them individually went 11-3.
Look, no one is here just to avoid a fine. Our crew is trying to help you make some extra money. For anyone who read and applied last week’s analysis, enjoy the rewards, but don’t go anywhere. We have more money-making picks in store for you.
With Ian Kenyon going out on top (11-3 last week), we’re down one panelist. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory will continue to carry the load as a six-man platoon. Until further notice, we’ll only consider majority picks with at least four nods from our group as a consensus pick (even splits won’t count toward the consensus record).
Now that we’ve squared away the technicalities, check out the overall standings for our active experts with last week’s record in parentheses.
1. Moton: 50-40-4 (11-3)
2. Davenport: 49-41-4 (8-6)
3. Ivory: 45-45-4 (7-7)
4. Knox: 41-49-4 (6-8)
5. O’Donnell: 40-50-4 (4-10)
6. Sobleski: 38-52-4 (9-5)
Consensus picks: 48-42-4 (10-4)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
DraftKings Line: Cardinals -2
The Arizona Cardinals will try to win their first home game in about a year; they’ve lost eight straight in front of their fans at State Farm Stadium.
With the return of three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who’s served his six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and the arrival of speedy wideout Robbie Anderson via trade from the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals offense will pick up the pace after scoring 17 or fewer points in three of the last four weeks.
While the two wide receivers should bolster Arizona’s offense, Knox picked the Saints to pull out the victory with their X-factor in Taysom Hill.
“Unexpected things happen on Thursday night, and I think that will be the case in this one. While New Orleans isn't a great team, I've seen more consistency from the Saints than the Cardinals this season. That shouldn't be the case, as Arizona has a 'franchise' quarterback in Kyler Murray while New Orleans has relied on Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and a sprinkle of Taysom Hill.
“I think a heavy dose of Hill makes the difference in a very close and sloppy contest. New Orleans nearly upset the Cincinnati Bengals last week. It completes the upset this week.”
The Saints will play this game without wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), which gives the Cardinals a significant edge.
Though we’ve seen surprising twists in Thursday night games, there's a compelling case to take the Cardinals in this spot. They’re way overdue for a home win and have their best skill player back on the field in Hopkins.
Predictions
Davenport: Cardinals
Ivory: Saints
Knox: Saints
Moton: Cardinals
O’Donnell: Cardinals
Sobleski: Saints
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: Cardinals 28, Saints 23
New York Giants (5-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)
DK Line: Jaguars -3
Oddsmakers confused some bettors with this line.
At 5-1, the New York Giants have emerged as arguably the biggest (pleasant) early surprise of the season, winning all five of their games by eight points or fewer. They’ll ride some momentum going into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost three consecutive contests.
Yet the Jaguars get three points at home.
The public has jumped on the Giants with 65 percent of the bets coming in for Big Blue. Our crew isn’t going to fade the masses on this one. In fact, they came to a unanimous decision in favor of New York.
Moton sounds skeptical about the Jaguars defense and how it matches up against a star running back and a couple of budding playmakers.
“The Giants have won close games and had to erase double-digit deficits in their last two outings with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, which means the tide will eventually turn in the other direction. However, the Jaguars won’t be the team to put a damper on Big Blue’s surprising start.
“Jacksonville’s defense has crumbled in two of the last three weeks, giving up more than 400 total yards and 29-plus points. Giants head coach Brian Daboll will once again find a way to get the most out of his offense, using Daniel Jones’ mobility to move the chains and Saquon Barkley’s dual-threat capabilities. Rookie second-round wideout Wan’Dale Robinson could have a major impact following his first trip to paydirt last week.
“The Jaguars rank third against the run, but Robinson, Barkley and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger can find holes in Jacksonville’s 21st-ranked pass defense.”
Predictions
Davenport: Giants
Ivory: Giants
Knox: Giants
Moton: Giants
O’Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Giants
Consensus: Giants +3
Score Prediction: Giants 23, Jaguars 20
Detroit Lions (1-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
DK Line: Cowboys -7
We last saw the Detroit Lions walk off the field at Gillette Stadium with zero points. The New England Patriots completely shut down the NFC North club's high-powered offense.
In fairness to Detroit, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown suited up for that game after a one-week absence with an ankle injury, and running back D’Andre Swift, who leads the charge for the team’s eighth-ranked ground attack, hasn’t played since Week 3 because of a shoulder issue. The latter practiced Wednesday.
With a week to rest on a bye, we could see the Lions score in flurries again. However, Knox focused on Detroit’s inability to make defensive stops as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eyes a return from thumb surgery.
“This pick (and I'd assume, the line) is based on the prospect of quarterback Dak Prescott starting for Dallas. I think Prescott's return can further boost an offense that has found a rhythm in the precision-passing and ground games. Against a Lions defense that has struggled to stop everyone it has faced this season, we should see the Cowboys score in bunches.
“The Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense, meanwhile, should be able to slow the Lions offense. With Swift potentially back for Detroit—and with an extra week of rest—I still expect Detroit to turn this into a bit of a shootout. This will be a close one until a couple of big defensive plays makes it less so.”
Predictions
Davenport: Lions
Ivory: Lions
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Cowboys
O’Donnell: Cowboys
Sobleski: Lions
Consensus: None
Score Prediction: Cowboys 35, Lions 26
Green Bay Packers (3-3) at Washington Commanders (2-4)
DK Line: Packers -5
Following a sloppy Thursday night 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears last week, the Washington Commanders have had extra time to prepare for a struggling Green Bay Packers squad that’s lost consecutive games to the New York football teams.
The Packers have major issues aside from the departure of wideout Davante Adams this past offseason. Their defense, while ranked No. 1 against the pass, has continously opened the gate for ball-carriers. Green Bay ranks 27th against the run, giving up an average of 157 yards on the ground over the last three weeks. Also, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia must tighten up his unit after the New York Jets blocked a field goal and a punt that they returned for a touchdown last week.
Sobleski has serious doubts about the Packers in a battle at the line of scrimmage, and he’s not down on the Commanders offense with Taylor Heinicke under center for Carson Wentz, who fractured a finger on his throwing hand.
“Three factors play into Washington being the pick here. First, the New York Jets' defensive front simply manhandled the Packers offensive line Sunday. Washington's defensive line ranks first in pressure rate without blitzing.
“Of the Packers' three wins, two have been decided by three or fewer points. Finally, Wentz's absence doesn't automatically equate to a significant downturn in the Commanders' offensive play. Heinicke is a capable backup. Last season, he threw for 268 yards and ran for 95 more against the Packers, albeit in a loss.”
Sobleski’s points made our crew a bit nervous, but we expect the Packers to hand the ball off to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon 30-plus times to bludgeon the Commanders’ 25th-ranked run defense.
While Commanders running back Brian Robinson has an inspiring story and a favorable matchup, the Packers have a two-man backfield that will control the game and snap Green Bay out of a funk.
Predictions
Davenport: Packers
Ivory: Packers
Knox: Packers
Moton: Packers
O’Donnell: Packers
Sobleski: Commanders
Consensus: Packers -5
Score Prediction: Packers 27, Commanders 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-5)
DK Line: Buccaneers -11
You may be hesitant about laying double-digit points with a team that’s ranked 20th in scoring and only eclipsed 21 points in a lopsided loss at home.
However, our crew believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bounce back from an upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a big way because the Carolina Panthers fell deeper into a downward spiral last week.
In Week 6, the Panthers allowed the struggling Los Angeles Rams to score more than 20 points for the first time since Week 2. Furthermore, Carolina has dropped consecutive games by 14-plus points. Lastly, since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020, Tampa Bay has thumped Carolina by at least 14 points in all four games.
Moton thinks Brady will put together a stellar performance after he had choice words for his teammates.
“After shouting at his offensive linemen Sunday, Brady and his 300-pound pass-protectors get on the same page, and the 45-year-old signal-caller has his best passing performance of the season against a team that fired its head coach a little more than a week ago.
“Panthers quarterback PJ Walker completed 10 out of 16 passes for just 60 yards against the Rams in Week 6. He’ll struggle to move the ball in a matchup with the Buccaneers’ seventh-ranked pass defense. Tampa Bay cruises in a get-right road victory.”
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Ivory: Buccaneers
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Buccaneers
O’Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Buccaneers
Consensus: Buccaneers -11
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 14
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
DK Line: Bengals -6
Bettors who have sided with the Atlanta Falcons have made a lot of money. As a mildly surprising competitive squad, they have a perfect record against the spread and head into Week 7 tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South (minus the tiebreaker in the head-to-head loss).
Meanwhile, the Bengals have begun to hit their stride over the past few weeks, winning three of the last four games and scoring at least 27 points in those victories.
While most of our panelists see Atlanta going 7-0 against the spread, O’Donnell laid the points with a surging Cincinnati squad.
“It's time for the reigning AFC champions to turn that dial up to 11. Returning back to home turf for only the third time this season, and off a two-game road trip, they host an Atlanta team that is 6-0 ATS. That has to end, though. The Falcons aren't that good, and this is a brutal matchup for a defense that has given up the most yards through the air this season while registering only eight sacks.
“Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, a fully heathy Tee Higgins, and (gasp) maybe even a more consistent Joe Mixon sighting should kick-start the offense into high gear ahead of a very favorable schedule for the next month. Here come the Bengals.”
The Falcons will play this game without starting cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder), so perhaps O’Donnell is right and we see Higgins post gaudy receiving numbers to put the Bengals over the top by more than a touchdown.
Predictions
Davenport: Falcons
Ivory: Falcons
Knox: Falcons
Moton: Falcons
O’Donnell: Bengals
Sobleski: Falcons
Consensus: Falcons +6
Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Falcons, 24
Cleveland Browns (2-4) at Baltimore Ravens (3-3)
DK Line: Ravens -6.5
The Baltimore Ravens don’t have any issues early in games, jumping out to sizeable leads, but they’ve allowed teams to hang around, and that’s come back to bite them. The AFC North club has squandered double-digit leads to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.
With that said, we’re unanimous in our consensus in favor of the Ravens. Moton broke down why the Browns don’t have what it takes to make a late run for a backdoor cover.
“Unlike the Dolphins and Bills, the Browns don’t have an explosive offense. Sure, they can run the ball down their opponent’s throat, but teams usually abandon the ground attack while down multiple possessions because of the urgency in a race against the clock.
“Furthermore, the Bills and Giants forced crucial late-game turnovers while on the comeback trail to beat the Ravens. The Browns have just five takeaways—only five teams have fewer.
"With the 23rd-ranked passing attack and maybe one extra possession, Cleveland would struggle to overcome an early deficit. Take Baltimore to start and finish strong against a division rival at home.”
Predictions
Davenport: Ravens
Ivory: Ravens
Knox: Ravens
Moton: Ravens
O’Donnell: Ravens
Sobleski: Ravens
Consensus: Ravens -6.5
Score Prediction: Ravens 35, Browns 24
Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Tennessee Titans (3-2)
DK Line: Titans -2.5
Perhaps some people buried Matt Ryan’s NFL career prematurely. Through the first five weeks of the season, he took a ton of hits, which undoubtedly impacted his passing performances.
Ryan has never showcased great athleticism with the mobility to escape defenders, so he needs solid pass protection. After multiple tweaks along the offensive line, the Colts kept the 37-year-old quarterback relatively clean in the pocket, and he had a record-setting performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
Sobleski went in-depth about how impressive Ryan looked and why that factored into his decision to take the Colts.
“Maybe the most amazing stat coming out of Week 6's action is the fact Indianapolis dropped back to pass 58 times against the Jacksonville without surrendering a single sack. Considering Matt Ryan had been the league's most sacked quarterback going into that contest, the turnaround against a talented young defensive front bordered on a miracle. Indianapolis seems to be finding its footing with a reworked offensive line and Ryan finally getting comfortable.
“After all, the veteran quarterback set a franchise record Sunday with 42 completions. Running back Jonathan Taylor should be back in the lineup after practicing last week but not being completely ready to play against the Jags.”
On the flip side of Sobleski's case, we sided heavily with the Titans, who had an extra week to prepare for this matchup while on a bye. Secondly, running back Derrick Henry ran for a season-high 114 yards with a touchdown against the Colts in Week 4.
Predictions
Davenport: Titans
Ivory: Titans
Knox: Titans
Moton: Titans
O’Donnell: Titans
Sobleski: Colts
Consensus: Titans -2.5
Score Prediction: Titans 27, Colts 23
New York Jets (4-2) at Denver Broncos (2-4)
DK Line: Broncos -1
After a Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, the Denver Broncos will attempt to right the ship at home against the upstart New York Jets, who have won three consecutive road games with their first 4-2 start since 2015.
The Jets have a defense that travels well with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie first-round cornerback Sauce Gardner leading the charge at each level of the unit.
In basically a pick ‘em game, Davenport sided with the team with the more accomplished quarterback in desperation mode. Don’t hold him to this pick if the Broncos have to start backup signal-caller Brett Rypien in place of Russell Wilson, who’s day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
“A Jets team no one expected anything from in 2022 is good, and a Broncos team hyped as a Super Bowl contender in the offseason is bad,” Davenport said. “Up is down. Down is up. Dogs and cats are getting married and having pittens and kuppies. The world has gone mad.
“Here's the thing. For all the talk about how great the Jets are playing defensively, the Broncos are every bit as good on that side of the ball. Maybe better. So long as Russell Wilson can walk, he's going to play Sunday in a game the Broncos absolutely cannot lose if they have any hope of salvaging their season. And as putrid as the Broncos have been offensively, if it comes down to a battle of Wilsons, I'm taking the one with the Super Bowl ring—even if the volleyball from Cast Away currently has a higher passer rating than both of them.”
Predictions
Davenport: Broncos
Ivory: Broncos
Knox: Jets
Moton: Jets
O’Donnell: Jets
Sobleski: Jets
Consensus: Jets +1
Score Prediction: Jets 17, Broncos 15
Houston Texans (1-3-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
DK Line: Raiders -7
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans coming off a bye week, we could see a close game between two well-prepared teams.
Nonetheless, quarterback Derek Carr has a better supporting cast of playmakers than Texans signal-caller Davis Mills. Even if tight end Darren Waller doesn’t suit up or isn’t close to 100 percent because of a hamstring injury, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins and Josh Jacobs should outpace Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins and Dameon Pierce.
Ivory isn’t going to argue against the consensus pick.
"Which Raiders team are we going to get? With most of the Raiders losses coming in heartbreaking fashion, I believe this is a great spot for them to turn their season around. The Texans have a 1-3-1 record, and they're 3-1-1 against the spread, but I think the impact of Adams and perhaps Waller (if he practices this week) playing results in the Raiders turning the tide to cover."
As the lone wolf of the group, Davenport picked the Texans with the thought that the extra week off will level the playing field between a couple of one-win squads.
Davenport: Texans
Ivory: Raiders
Knox: Raiders
Moton: Raiders
O’Donnell: Raiders
Sobleski: Raiders
Consensus: Raiders -7
Score Prediction: Raiders 30, Texans 21
Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
DK Line: Chiefs -2.5
Following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers will try to rebound with some home cooking, but they’ll also need time to recover from injuries. They played through the previous game without several starters. While that’s not an excuse to lose, the absence of so much talent can certainly sway the outcome.
Ivory spoke on why he likes the Kansas City Chiefs in this matchup.
"Although the Chiefs' 4-2 record doesn’t seem far off from 3-3, they're head and shoulders above the 49ers offense with the ability to explode at any given time to get points on board," he said.
"We must consider that the Chiefs may have just played the Super Bowl contending Buffalo Bills and played them well for most the game. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 83 percent of the public money is on Kansas City, and I’m following suit. Give me Mahomes to pick apart the 49ers banged-up defense."
Edge-rusher Nick Bosa (groin), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (hand) practiced with limitations Wednesday, so the 49ers may see a few starters back on the field Sunday, but Moton explained why he made a clear-cut decision to back the Chiefs.
“With the highest-scoring offense, the Chiefs can run through healthy teams, let alone a squad with several key players questionable at best. Up against Kansas City’s fourth-ranked aerial attack, the 49ers won’t come within a field goal of knocking off the Chiefs with a nicked up defensive line.
“For the 49ers to have chance against the Chiefs, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead must suit up to pressure quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the pocket. If one or both don't play, San Francisco would have to rely on a banged-up secondary that’s already without cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (torn ACL) to slow down a prolific offense.
“Lastly, Kansas City’s fourth-ranked run defense should fare well against head coach Kyle Shanahan’s ground attack, which is the bread and butter of his offense. Overall, this is a bad matchup for an injury-riddled 49ers squad. Chiefs win by a touchdown.”
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Ivory: Chiefs
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Chiefs
O’Donnell: Chiefs
Sobleski: Chiefs
Consensus: Chiefs -2.5
Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, 49ers 24
Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
DK Line: Chargers -6
After an overtime victory over the Denver Broncos in a 19-16 slugfest, the Los Angeles Chargers will have to ramp up their scoring rate if they want to hang with the Seattle Seahawks, who rank eighth in points.
You would've been laughed out of the room with that analysis a month ago.
Well, on the field, Geno Smith has cooked way better meals than Russell Wilson, who’s struggling in Denver, and Seattle rookie second-round running back Kenneth Walker III looks like the real deal.
Smith has thrown for 1,110 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception over the previous four weeks. As the lead ball-carrier in place of Rashaad Penny, who’s on injured reserve with a fractured fibula, Walker has racked up 185 yards and two touchdowns on the ground over the last couple of weeks.
We’ve sided with the Seahawks because the Chargers will have their hands full on a short week, and wideout Keenan Allen may not be quite himself after a five-game absence with a hamstring injury.
On the flip side, O’Donnell chose to walk alone with the expectation that Los Angeles shifts into a higher gear.
“I'm flying solo with this pick for a reason: I refuse to believe Seattle's success is sustainable while believing the best is yet to come for the Chargers. That's easy to say for a trendy preseason favorite in Los Angeles that has battled injuries and largely underperformed by most expectations but is still 4-2.
“Taking the points like the rest of the panel makes sense, but I need to make some moves at this point in the season by riding with the teams that I expect better things from, and L.A. is near the top of that list.”
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Ivory: Seahawks
Knox: Seahawks
Moton: Seahawks
O’Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Seahawks
Consensus: Seahawks +6
Score Prediction: Chargers 33, Seahawks 31
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at Miami Dolphins (3-3)
DK Line: Dolphins -7
Last week, as eight-point underdogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off an improbable win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without two of their top defensive playmakers in edge-rusher T.J. Watt (torn pectoral/knee scope) and ball-hawking safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). Mitch Trubisky had to take over for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter of that game.
In Week 7, the Steelers have a slightly smaller line to cover, but they still face a high degree of difficulty on the road with Tua Tagovailoa possibly back under center with speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the perimeter.
Davenport didn’t pick the Steelers to pull off consecutive upset wins, but he expects Pittsburgh to fight down the wire in a close battle.
“Apparently, the expectation is that a healthy Tua Tagovailoa will fix all that ails Miami, and the belief is that Pittsburgh's upset of the Buccaneers was a fluke. But issues at quarterback aren't the only reason the Dolphins have lost three straight games, and Pittsburgh finally appeared to find some offensive rhythm last week against a Tampa defense that's a fair bit better than Miami’s unit.
“Who knew Chase Claypool was still on the team?
“This isn't to say that the Steelers are going to win outright. But the whole 'Mike Tomlin has zero losing seasons' thing exists because his Steelers do…not…fold. Pittsburgh will at least keep this one close—and close is all it will take.”
To Davenport’s point, the Dolphins must tighten up their 27th-ranked scoring defense, or else they may find themselves in a Sunday Night Football nail-biter.
Predictions
Davenport: Steelers
Ivory: Steelers
Knox: Dolphins
Moton: Dolphins
O’Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
Consensus: Dolphins -7
Score Prediction: Dolphins 26, Steelers 17
Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3)
DK Line: Patriots -8
The New England Patriots may have a quarterback controversy with rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe’s impressive three-game stretch, throwing for 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception with a 72.9 percent completion rate.
For comparison, the Mac Jones has thrown for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in three outings. The Patriots scored 50 points with him under center. He suffered a high ankle sprain at the very end of the team’s Week 3 contest with the Baltimore Ravens. Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer, who exited after two offensive possessions in Week 4. With the first-year signal-caller at the helm, New England has scored 88 points (not counting the field goal drive with Hoyer).
Moton thinks the Patriots may have found a winner at quarterback, and they’ll continue to roll against the Chicago Bears.
“No one can argue with results. The Patriots move the ball well with Zappe—much better than they did when Jones ran the offense. Maybe the rookie is just a flash in the pan, but he’s a major part of the reason why New England has dominated its last two opponents by a combined score of 67-15.
“Zappe’s sterling completion rate helps the Patriots sustain drives and keeps his defense off the field. New England will beat Chicago with complementary football. Patriots tailback Rhamondre Stevenson should mow through the Bears’ 29th-ranked run defense as the rookie passer picks his spots in another blowout win.”
Though the Bears have a stout defense that ranks 11th in points allowed, they’ve scored the second-fewest points and racked up the fifth-fewest yards heading into Week 7. Take the Patriots to cover with several points to spare.
Predictions
Davenport: Patriots
Ivory: Patriots
Knox: Patriots
Moton: Patriots
O’Donnell: Patriots
Sobleski: Patriots
Consensus: Patriots -8
Score Prediction: Patriots 31, Bears 13
