Bleacher Report's Expert Week 7 NFL Picks

Tua Tagovailoa (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

As we get deeper into the 2022 NFL season, Bleacher Report’s analysts have gained steam, sort of like a bruising running back who finds a breakthrough in the middle of a game. Well, our experts went into "Beast Mode" with a 10-4 week on consensus picks, and two of them individually went 11-3.

Look, no one is here just to avoid a fine. Our crew is trying to help you make some extra money. For anyone who read and applied last week’s analysis, enjoy the rewards, but don’t go anywhere. We have more money-making picks in store for you.

With Ian Kenyon going out on top (11-3 last week), we’re down one panelist. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory will continue to carry the load as a six-man platoon. Until further notice, we’ll only consider majority picks with at least four nods from our group as a consensus pick (even splits won’t count toward the consensus record).

Now that we’ve squared away the technicalities, check out the overall standings for our active experts with last week’s record in parentheses.

1. Moton: 50-40-4 (11-3)

2. Davenport: 49-41-4 (8-6)

3. Ivory: 45-45-4 (7-7)

4. Knox: 41-49-4 (6-8)

5. O’Donnell: 40-50-4 (4-10)

6. Sobleski: 38-52-4 (9-5)

Consensus picks: 48-42-4 (10-4)

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.