Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL PicksOctober 13, 2022
After a rough start to the season, Bleacher Report’s NFL experts have climbed back to .500 after another week with a winning record. Look out for a strong breakthrough in Week 6.
NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell; and B/R Betting host of Winners Only Wednesdays Greg Ivory have a thinner margin for error with four teams on a bye week, which means two fewer games, but they’re set to make the most of a 14-game slate in a push above an even consensus record.
Before we head into Week 6, here’s an update on the overall standings for our seven panelists with last week’s results in parentheses.
1. Davenport: 41-35-4 (8-7-1)
2. Moton: 39-37-4 (8-7-1)
3. Ivory: 38-38-4 (9-6-1)
4. O’Donnell: 36-40-4 (7-8-1)
5. Knox: 35-41-4 (8-7-1)
T-6. Kenyon: 29-47-4 (5-10-1)
T-6. Sobleski: 29-47-4 (7-8-1)
Consensus picks: 38-38-4 (8-7-1)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)
DraftKings Line: Bears -1
Barring a tie, we’ve essentially picked the winner between two teams that will stumble into the Thursday night game. The Washington Commanders have lost four consecutive games since the season opener, and the Chicago Bears have dropped three of their last four contests.
O’Donnell just wants to see the Bears give Justin Fields free rein to make plays, and with that hope, he picked the home favorite.
“Forced to pick one of these teams, I'll take the home side on a short week in hopes the Bears just let Justin Fields do whatever he wants,” O’Donnell said. “There's nothing inspiring about the Commanders' play or reason to believe they'll miraculously put something together, either.”
To O’Donnell’s point, Fields has thrown more than 17 passes in just two out of five games this season, though he’s not the only quarterback with something to prove Thursday.
This week, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke publicly about how the other teams in the NFC East have had time to build around a quarterback, which is the reason those squads have jumped off to a quicker start than Washington this season.
This past offseason, the Commanders acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Whether or not you buy Rivera’s reason for Washington’s fall to last place in the NFC East, our panel sees this game as a crucial outing for Wentz. On his third team in three years, he’s in a big spot for Thursday night’s standalone contest.
Our crew leaned heavily on the Commanders, who have more playmakers with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Antonio Gibson and rookie third-rounder Brian Robinson at the skill positions. Rookie first-round wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game, but Washington should have enough offensive firepower to edge a Bears club that's 27th in scoring.
Predictions
Davenport: Commanders
Ivory: Commanders
Kenyon: Commanders
Knox: Commanders
Moton: Commanders
O’Donnell: Bears
Sobleski: Commanders
Consensus: Commanders +1
Score Prediction: Commanders 20, Bears 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)
DK Line: Buccaneers -8
Even though first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took his lumps in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, he threw for 327 yards (and an interception) in a game that the opponent expected him to drop back for passes downfield to shrink a big lead.
Last week, the Bills covered a massive 14-point spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike Buffalo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a mediocre offense that ranks 19th in points and struggles to score in the first half (ranked 22th leaguewide).
If Pickett can move the ball through the air as he did last week, the first-year signal-caller can keep the Steelers within one score of the Buccaneers, who have registered more than 21 points once through five games.
With that said, most of our panel thinks the Buccaneers defense, which ranks sixth in yards and points allowed, will widen the gap between these clubs. Ivory stood alone and went against the consensus, though.
"This game is the new school vs. the old school. While Tom Brady continues to have success statistically with only one interception through the first five weeks, he looks like a shell of himself. Kenny Pickett took over for an injured Mitch Trubisky two weeks and held a lead until the defense collapsed late. Last week, he completed 34-of-52 passing for 327 yards and an interception, proving he can move the ball down the field a bit.
"The Buccaneers opened having 79 percent of the handle with 64 percent on the over 43.5. This shows how the public expects the Buccaneers offense to explode this week, and I agree. Give me the Buccaneers in this one. I’m confident Brady’s going to get back on track covering the spread this week."
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Ivory: Buccaneers
Kenyon: Buccaneers
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Buccaneers
O’Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Buccaneers
Consensus: Buccaneers -8
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Steelers 14
San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3)
DK Line: 49ers -5.5
Before you place a wager on the San Francisco 49ers, who come into this contest as the better overall team, remember, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-0 against the spread.
Last week, on the road, the Falcons lost by six points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is their biggest margin of defeat this season. Atlanta has battled to a close finish in every one of its games, pulling out a couple of wins through the first five weeks.
With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the 49ers have gained momentum, outscoring their last two opponents 61-24. They did lose a couple of defensive backs because of injury, though. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL, and safety Jimmie Ward will have surgery on his broken hand. Also, the team will re-evaluate defensive end Nick Bosa, who strained his groin, and kicker Robbie Gould, who suffered a knee contusion.
Will the Falcons extend a pattern of close games against a dinged-up 49ers squad and cover the spread? Ivory doesn’t think so, and we all agree with him.
"This is a tale of two teams dealing with different pressures. While Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith may feel some pressure to improve the team in his second year, former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule got the boot after the 49ers manhandled his squad 37-15 last week. Smith has an opportunity to upend the same 49ers squad and instill confidence in his big-picture plans for the team.
"A resurgence from Marcus Mariota has seen the Falcons go 5-0 ATS so far this season and had them in position to win every week. The 49ers are clearly better on defense even with Bosa potentially being out. The 49ers defense has also been good to the under. San Francisco only cleared the over on one occasion this season. As of Wednesday at noon ET, 64 percent of bettors are on the 49ers to cover. The 49ers seem to be the safer pick, especially with a genius of a head coach in Kyle Shanahan and a top-tier defense. Give me the 49ers to cover as Mariota and company are due for more growing pains."
Predictions
Davenport: 49ers
Ivory: 49ers
Kenyon: 49ers
Knox: 49ers
Moton: 49ers
O’Donnell: 49ers
Sobleski: 49ers
Consensus: 49ers -5.5
Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 20
New York Jets (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-2)
DK Line: Packers -7
Coming back from London, the Green Bay Packers look to avoid consecutive losses to New York football teams and find offensive consistency. The NFC North club scored only two points in the second half of last week’s game thanks to Big Blue’s effort to milk the clock with a late fourth-quarter lead.
The Packers have a vulnerable run defense, which doesn’t bode well for them against a New York Jets team that features a couple of promising running backs in second-year pro Michael Carter and rookie second-rounder Breece Hall, who racked up 97 yards and a score on the ground against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.
Nonetheless, Knox thinks the Packers can rectify their offensive woes and overcome a porous run defense.
“This is a much larger line than I'd prefer, given Green Bay's offensive struggles. However, the Packers are back at home and looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in London. I think Aaron Rodgers takes his displeasure over talk of a Week 6 loss and finally finds a way to spark this team.
“Green Bay's defense is loaded with talent, Rodgers hasn't forgotten how to play quarterback, and I'd look for the Packers to make a statement against a Jets team that just might be a playoff contender. Green Bay's 21st-ranked run defense is a concern, but I think it can hold well enough to force Zach Wilson into some youthful errors. Both teams are 3-2, but Green Bay is something we've rarely seen in recent years—desperate.”
Most of our panel has soured on the Packers when they’re favored by sizeable margins. By the way, Green Bay is 2-3 against the spread this season.
Predictions
Davenport: Jets
Ivory: Jets
Kenyon: Jets
Knox: Packers
Moton: Jets
O’Donnell: Packers
Sobleski: Jets
Consensus: Jets +7
Score Prediction: Packers 27, Jets 23
Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1)
DK Line: Ravens -5.5
The New York Giants have used quarterback Daniel Jones’ mobility to the max (230 rushing yards with two touchdowns), fed Saquon Barkley, who’s leading the league in scrimmage yards (676), and relied on their defense to keep the score close. Thus far, that’s worked in their favor as they head into this matchup with a 4-1 record.
The Giants will face their toughest opponent in terms of the opposition’s ability to score points. Big Blue must contain Lamar Jackson, who’s a threat with his arm and legs, racking up 1,441 total yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a league-best 7.6 yards per carry with an 8.1 percent touchdown pass rate, which leads all passers.
Despite Jackson’s impressive numbers, O’Donnell expects the Giants to hang with the Ravens; he took the points.
“This is a tricky, tricky matchup. Everyone is waiting for the Giants to look or play like the team they've been the previous five seasons. Their schedule hasn't been very difficult, and constantly having to overcome injuries will (theoretically) eventually catch up to any team. But until the losses start piling up, I'm not picking against Big Blue, especially with five points on the table.”
The Giants may have a competitive edge because of one particular coach on staff, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The play-caller spent the last four seasons with the Ravens, so he knows Jackson more than most across the league. Big Blue can lean on his familiarity with the star quarterback to slow down Baltimore’s fourth-ranked scoring offense.
Predictions
Davenport: Ravens
Ivory: Ravens
Kenyon: Giants
Knox: Ravens
Moton: Giants
O’Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Giants
Consensus: Giants +5.5
Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Giants, 21
Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2)
DK Line: Vikings -3.5
This matchup has some variables because of injuries within the Miami Dolphins’ offensive unit.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t ready for football activities. Backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater has to pass the updated concussion protocol even though he isn’t exhibiting any symptoms of head trauma. Nonetheless, Miami plans to start rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson with Bridgewater as the backup if he gets through tests.
Last week, Thompson took over for Bridgewater, who exited the game after one play. The first-year quarterback completed 19 out of his 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and an interception in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill exited the team’s previous outing with a foot injury and wore a walking boot after the game. On Monday, McDaniel said the All-Pro wideout “looked pretty good.” Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are "optimistic" that Hill will play Sunday.
Despite the encouraging news around Hill, Moton doesn't have any confidence in the Dolphins to pull off an upset with Thompson under center.
"Even though Hill seems likely to play Sunday, the Dolphins' inexperience at the quarterback position with Thompson at the helm is a big blow to their offense. He's a third-string signal-caller who will start in his second NFL game. As the rookie goes through a learning experience, quarterback Kirk Cousins will go up and down the field on Miami's 28th-ranked pass defense, connecting with wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for big plays to blow this game wide open."
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Ivory: Vikings
Kenyon: Vikings
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Vikings
O’Donnell: Vikings
Sobleski: Vikings
Consensus: Vikings -3.5
Score Prediction: Vikings 34, Dolphins 21
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3)
DK Line: Bengals -2
The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints will square off in a matchup of Who Dey vs. Who Dat at the Caesars Superdome. Bettors have gone heavy on the road favorite with 87 percent of the wagerers coming in for the Bengals as of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Sobleski faded the public because he believes the Baltimore Ravens presented an effective plan to take the sizzle out of the Bengals’ aerial attack.
“Joe Burrow came away from Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens rather frustrated, saying, ‘There's just nothing down the field if teams are going to play us like they did today.'
“Baltimore entered the contest with the league's worst passing defense yet held Burrow and Co. to 190 net passing yards because the Ravens made it a priority to keep everything in front of the secondary. The Saints now have a blueprint to follow and a disciplined group that surrenders only 211.8 passing yards per contest.”
Teams have adjusted to Cincinnati’s passing attack, which ranked seventh in yards with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase averaging 18 yards per reception last year. Now, the unit lists 12th, and the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year averages just 10.7 yards per catch.
With that said, the Saints just allowed Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to rack up 268 yards and three touchdowns through the air on their turf last week. If you believe that Burrow can move the ball with his playmakers, lay the points with the Bengals in a bounce-back game. Moreover, unlike Seattle, Cincinnati has a top-eight scoring defense to complement its offense.
Predictions
Davenport: Bengals
Ivory: Bengals
Kenyon: Bengals
Knox: Bengals
Moton: Bengals
O’Donnell: Bengals
Sobleski: Saints
Consensus: Bengals -2
Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Saints 24
New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3)
DK Line: Browns -2.5
In Week 5, New England Patriots’ fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe had an efficient outing (17-of-21 passing for 188 yards, one touchdown and an interception) against the Detroit Lions’ 32nd-ranked scoring defense that lost multiple players in the secondary with the game in progress.
Zappe may continue to fill in for Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer, who’s on injured reserve with a concussion. Though the first-year passer played well in his first start, the Patriots should feed running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who will likely handle the bulk of the rushing workload as Damien Harris recovers from a hamstring injury. Cleveland has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards at a rate of 5.3 yards per carry (30th leaguewide).
Knox turned the tables with the idea that the Browns can take the same approach with their run game, which has racked up the most rushing yards with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at the forefront of the attack.
“The Patriots finally found some offensive life last week, but it came against a Lions defense that is as bad as any in the NFL. Cleveland's defense has its issues, and yet another blown coverage may have me lamenting this pick. However, I just don't see a repeat performance from New England's offense in cards—regardless of who is at quarterback.
“The Browns, meanwhile, can grind things out against the Patriots' 22nd-ranked run defense with Jacoby Brissett again playing just well enough to keep the defense honest. The big question is whether head coach Kevin Stefanski will stick with the run, something he didn't do in last year's meeting. This is a close call, but I think Cleveland gets back into the win column here.”
In a battle between top-10 rushing offenses, most of our crew believes the Patriots will find a way to slow down another top-scoring unit after they shut out the Lions (29-0) last week. If that’s the case, New England could outright win this one.
Predictions
Davenport: Patriots
Ivory: Patriots
Kenyon: Patriots
Knox: Browns
Moton: Patriots
O’Donnell: Browns
Sobleski: Patriots
Consensus: Patriots +2.5
Score Prediction: Patriots 28, Browns 26
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)
DK Line: Colts -2
In the 2022 season opener, the Indianapolis Colts lost their eighth consecutive road game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they’ve beaten them by at least three points at home every year since 2018.
Even though the Colts will host the Jaguars in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, Sobleski went with the Jaguars to sweep the season series because of his concerns about Indianapolis’ offensive line.
“Historically, the Jaguars are a bad matchup for the Colts,” he said. “Indianapolis already lost the first division battle (24-0) in Week 2 and decisively so. But the Colts almost always lose to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
“The bigger issue at this point is how poorly head coach Frank Reich's offense protects quarterback Matt Ryan. Along with the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis has given up a league-worst 21 sacks already. Ryan set an NFL record through the first five weeks of play with 11 fumbles. The Colts simply aren't good enough at offensive tackle, and the duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker will come screaming off the edge all game.”
Last week, against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis made changes to its starting five-man unit in the trenches, moving Braden Smith from right tackle to right guard, shifting Matt Pryor from left tackle to right tackle and inserting rookie third-rounder Bernhard Raimann into the lineup at left tackle.
In that game, Ryan took six sacks, the most in any game this season, which underscores Sobleski’s uneasiness with the Colts offense.
While Sobleski makes a valid argument, our panel picked the Colts because of the potential return of running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), who missed the previous outing, and their defense that ranks top 10 in points and yards allowed. Over the past two weeks, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has lost four fumbles and thrown three interceptions.
With Jacksonville’s alarming turnover rate coming into this contest, Indianapolis’ defense could lead the Colts to a fifth consecutive victory of thee-plus points over the Jaguars at home.
Predictions
Davenport: Colts
Ivory: Colts
Kenyon: Colts
Knox: Colts
Moton: Colts
O’Donnell: Jaguars
Sobleski: Jaguars
Consensus: Colts -2
Score Prediction: Colts 26, Jaguars 21
Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
DK Line: Rams -10.5
Bettors who pay close attention to spread trends likely put money on the Carolina Panthers as they head into this matchup with interim head coach Steve Wilks, who takes over for Matt Rhule, whom the team fired Monday.
According to Stuckey of Action Network, NFL teams that fired a head coach during the season have gone 15-16 straight up and 17-14 against the spread in the game after ousting the lead skipper. Keep in mind that these are usually bottom-tier clubs that need a spark or change of direction because of disarray.
Even though PJ Walker will take over for quarterback Baker Mayfield (high ankle sprain), the Panthers could have a spirited performance under Wilks as players audition for a new lead boss and an owner in David Tepper who isn’t afraid to make big changes.
Davenport’s pick isn’t about the Panthers, though; he’s uncomfortable with a 10-plus-point spread for the struggling reigning champions.
“This pick has nothing to do with confidence in the Panthers—firing head coach Matt Rhule—and installing PJ Walker at quarterback isn't going to magically fix Carolina's problems,” he said. “It is, however, about a lack of confidence in the Rams.
“Los Angeles has only scored 19 points in its last two games combined, and while you were reading this, Matthew Stafford threw two more interceptions. Given how badly the Rams offense is struggling, laying double digits is a bridge too far for this guy.”
Most of us took Los Angeles with the thought that its offense wakes up against arguably the league’s worst team, which has allowed 63 points over the past two games.
Predictions
Davenport: Panthers
Ivory: Panthers
Kenyon: Rams
Knox: Panthers
Moton: Rams
O’Donnell: Rams
Sobleski: Rams
Consensus: Rams -10.5
Score Prediction: Rams 24, Panthers 13
Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-3)
DK Line: Cardinals -2.5
We could see a scoring shootout between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks because these teams have defenses ranked 22nd and 31st in points allowed, respectively. Kyler Murray and Geno Smith may trade scoring drives in an offensive thriller at Lumen Field.
For the Cardinals, Murray can make plays with his legs or buy some time to find his best target in wideout Marquise Brown (38 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns) downfield. Smith has posted gaudy passing numbers for the Seahawks, throwing for 913 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception since Week 3.
Moton sided with the team that’s better equipped to get a stop in a high-scoring contest.
“Seattle’s defense must rely on turnovers because it cannot stop anyone. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most points and the most yards through Week 5, and they’re going to play a team that’s only turned the ball over three times this season.
“Though Smith has played at his best, the Seahawks will likely need him to engineer a touchdown drive with most of their possessions. Rookie second-round running back Kenneth Walker III will probably assume a bigger role with Rashaad Penny on injured reserve (fractured fibula), which is a tough task against Arizona’s fifth-ranked run defense.
“Even though Arizona may need a fill-in for running back James Conner (ribs), Murray’s involvement in the ground attack can keep the Cardinals balanced offensively. Arizona seems more likely to control the clock or come up with a crucial defensive stop late in the game.”
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Ivory: Cardinals
Kenyon: Seahawks
Knox: Cardinals
Moton: Cardinals
O’Donnell: Cardinals
Sobleski: Seahawks
Consensus: Cardinals -2.5
Score Prediction: Cardinals 35, Seahawks 31
Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
DK Line: Bills -2.5
If the 2021 AFC divisional matchup between these teams provided any indicator as to what we’re going to see in this contest, buckle your seatbelts and expect an offensive firework show.
In that playoff game, early this year, Buffalo came up short 42-36 in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, the Bills can get a little bit of revenge as they roll into Kansas City after a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs will operate on a short week following a tight 30-29 Monday night victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kenyon believes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have extra motivation despite the quick turnaround this week.
“This is the first time Patrick Mahomes has been a home underdog in his entire NFL career. Give me that upside all day. The Bills look like the best team in the NFL through the first five weeks, but this is still a road game against Patrick Mahomes. It feels like this should be more of a pick 'em game, and for that reason, I'm taking the Chiefs.”
This past offseason, doubters thought the Chiefs offense would take a step back after they traded All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Well, Kansas City leads the league in scoring and ranks sixth in total yards. Perhaps Kenyon is on to something as the Chiefs host the Bills as an underdog.
Our crew gave the consensus nod to the Bills, though. They have a more balanced squad, ranking first or second in scoring and total yards on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, along with the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs have allowed the most passing touchdowns (12) and rank 23rd in points allowed. Bills quarterback Josh Allen could reassert himself as the MVP front-runner in this matchup.
Predictions
Davenport: Bills
Ivory: Chiefs
Kenyon: Chiefs
Knox: Bills
Moton: Bills
O’Donnell: Chiefs
Sobleski: Bills
Consensus: Bills -2.5
Score Prediction: Bills 38, Chiefs 35
Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
DK Line: Eagles -6
We’ll see these NFC East foes in a Sunday Night Football showdown for the top spot in the division. This week, both teams list within the top five in B/R’s power rankings, so everyone in our crew expects a close game.
Davenport envisions a paper-thin margin in the final score with the Philadelphia Eagles knocking off the Dallas Cowboys to stay undefeated.
“The Eagles are rolling on both sides of the ball, and given how well Philly's NFC-best offense (in total yards) is playing, it's going to be a tall order for the Cowboys to win this one outright on the road,” he said.
“But the Dallas defense has yet to allow 20 points in a game this year, so the Cowboys should be able to hang around in this one. The Eagles get a close win Sunday night to strengthen their hold over the NFC East, but Dallas gets the cover.”
With the Eagles coming off their lowest scoring total of the season—20 points against the Arizona Cardinals—you can see why Davenport, Ivory and O’Donnell picked the Cowboys to cover.
Yet our consensus leans slightly toward the Eagles because the Cowboys haven’t played against a team currently ranked within the top 10 in scoring this season. In fact, all of their previous opponents head into Week 6 listed at 16th or worse in that offensive category.
Philadelphia’s fifth-ranked scoring attack, which also lists second in total yards, will force Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush to throw in catch-up mode. He won’t be able to simply manage the game and lead the Cowboys to victory.
We’ll see Rush’s limitations as the Eagles put pressure on the Cowboys to score. Philadelphia wins by a touchdown and an extra point, and Dallas looks forward to starting quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from finger surgery.
Predictions
Davenport: Cowboys
Ivory: Cowboys
Kenyon: Eagles
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Eagles
O’Donnell: Cowboys
Sobleski: Eagles
Consensus: Eagles -6
Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 17
Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
DK Line: Chargers -5
This Monday Night Football showdown looked a lot better on paper two months ago.
Right now, the Denver Broncos offense is still out of sorts with the second-fewest points leaguewide. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, quarterback Russell Wilson had an injection to relieve pain near his throwing shoulder. By the way, the team lost running back Javonte Williams for the season when he tore his ACL in Week 4.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to play with fractured cartilage in his ribs, and wide receiver Keenan Allen hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury. Keep in mind that the Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (torn biceps) for the season, and edge-rusher Joey Bosa is on injured reserve, recovering from groin surgery.
While many thought that this would be a high-scoring matchup in the summer, it could come down to which team’s star offensive players gut out a better performance with injuries.
Kenyon doesn’t believe the Broncos offense will continue to look awful with Wilson at the helm, though.
“The Broncos offense can't be this bad all year, can it? I would expect the Chargers to win this game, but this pick is more of a hedge against the Broncos continuing to look this bad. The public is about as low as they can possibly be on the Broncos at this stage, so give me Denver in a big redemption win for Russell Wilson.”
Moton and Ivory stand with Kenyon on the Broncos, but our consensus gave the nod to the Chargers because Herbert has played efficiently over the last two weeks (three touchdowns and zero interceptions). Furthermore, Los Angeles found its run game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, racking up 238 yards on the ground. Denver’s defense allows 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 20th leaguewide.
Predictions
Davenport: Chargers
Ivory: Broncos
Kenyon: Broncos
Knox: Chargers
Moton: Broncos
O’Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Chargers
Consensus: Chargers -5
Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Broncos 16
