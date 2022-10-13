Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks

14 of 14

This Monday Night Football showdown looked a lot better on paper two months ago.

Right now, the Denver Broncos offense is still out of sorts with the second-fewest points leaguewide. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, quarterback Russell Wilson had an injection to relieve pain near his throwing shoulder. By the way, the team lost running back Javonte Williams for the season when he tore his ACL in Week 4.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to play with fractured cartilage in his ribs, and wide receiver Keenan Allen hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a hamstring injury. Keep in mind that the Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater (torn biceps) for the season, and edge-rusher Joey Bosa is on injured reserve, recovering from groin surgery.

While many thought that this would be a high-scoring matchup in the summer, it could come down to which team’s star offensive players gut out a better performance with injuries.

Kenyon doesn’t believe the Broncos offense will continue to look awful with Wilson at the helm, though.

“The Broncos offense can't be this bad all year, can it? I would expect the Chargers to win this game, but this pick is more of a hedge against the Broncos continuing to look this​​​​ bad. The public is about as low as they can possibly be on the Broncos at this stage, so give me Denver in a big redemption win for Russell Wilson.”

Moton and Ivory stand with Kenyon on the Broncos, but our consensus gave the nod to the Chargers because Herbert has played efficiently over the last two weeks (three touchdowns and zero interceptions). Furthermore, Los Angeles found its run game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, racking up 238 yards on the ground. Denver’s defense allows 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 20th leaguewide.

Predictions

Davenport: Chargers

Ivory: Broncos

Kenyon: Broncos

Knox: Chargers

Moton: Broncos

O’Donnell: Chargers

Sobleski: Chargers

Consensus: Chargers -5

Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Broncos 16

