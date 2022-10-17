NFL Week 6 Takeaways: Only DeAndre Hopkins Can Save the Kyler-Kingsbury Era

0 of 7

Kyler Murray (left) And DeAndre Hopkins (right) (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Without a doubt, New York football is back. In Week 6, the New York Giants and New York Jets beat teams that some NFL analysts listed as potential division winners for the 2022 season.

Gang Green showed some dominance on the road while Big Blue pulled out another close victory, thanks in large part to their defense.

On the other side of the Jets’ statement win, the Green Bay Packers have to clean up messes in all three phases of the game, but they won’t have a bye to address their shortcomings until December. What’s wrong with the reigning NFC North champions?

The Packers aren’t the only playoff-caliber NFC team with major issues. In a loss, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored only 18 points against an injury-riddled Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Amid their struggles, quarterback Tom Brady made his voice heard on the sideline.

Lastly, we may have a quarterback controversy brewing, but this isn’t about Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The New England Patriots should stick with the hot hand under center after consecutive victories.

After scoring just nine points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals offense needs a spark, and help is on the way.

Let’s break down all the action from Sunday’s games with updates throughout the day.