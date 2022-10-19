X

    NBA Twitter Hyped for Jayson Tatum's Dominance in Celtics' Season Opener vs. 76ers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 19, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 18: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics started the 2022-23 season on fire Tuesday thanks to a 126-117 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

    On a night where the Celtics honored late franchise legend Bill Russell, Tatum delivered 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting alongside 12 rebounds and four assists. He took over in the third quarter with 17 points on 7-of-9 field goals alone.

    Simply put, Tatum looked unstoppable at times against a 76ers squad expected to be one of the league's top Eastern Conference teams this year. Philadelphia had no answer for him defensively, especially in a third quarter where Boston outscored the visitors 35-25.

    The season is only one game old, but Tatum even looked like he could be inserting himself into the MVP race as well. His offensive efficiency, rebounding and defensive effort led to a relatively stress-free fourth quarter en route to the win.

    Tatum also got plenty of help from his teammates. Jaylen Brown matched Tatum's point total with 35 of his own, and Malcolm Brogdon impressed in his Celtics debut with 16 points. Grant Williams (15 points) and Marcus Smart (14 points, seven assists) also contributed.

    But Tatum was the star Tuesday, and Twitter recognized the fact that it appears the Duke star has taken a big leap since last season, when he earned All-NBA First Team honors and led Boston to the Eastern Conference title.

    NBA Twitter Hyped for Jayson Tatum's Dominance in Celtics' Season Opener vs. 76ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jayson Tatum tonight:<br><br>35 PTS<br>12 REB<br>13-20 FG<br><br>His first 35/12 game since 2019. <a href="https://t.co/VX1wvQxhXZ">pic.twitter.com/VX1wvQxhXZ</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most 30-point games by a Celtic before turning 25: <br><br>66 — Jayson Tatum<br>65 — Paul Pierce <a href="https://t.co/vAAdRdjMTd">pic.twitter.com/vAAdRdjMTd</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Jayson Tatum has been everywhere defensively early on for the Celtics. Getting involved in all sorts of stuff at that end, including nearly getting a steal off of Joel Embiid on that last possession.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    A couple of years ago, Jayson Tatum floaters were either left a foot short and he put way too much on them, that they had no chance.<br><br>You can see he's worked on that and getting low and going through guys when he drives.<br><br>There's another leap coming.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Celtics fans watching Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown take turns going off <a href="https://t.co/vEaElWBZTc">pic.twitter.com/vEaElWBZTc</a>

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Jayson Tatum MVP season loading

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    PREMATURE EVALUATION: Jayson Tatum is opening up this season with the highest level of off-the-bounce aggressiveness of his career, and he's doing so with strength through contact. This is a significant development.

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    Jayson Tatum finished 6th in 2022 MVP voting.<br><br>He's averaged 26.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL and 1.1 BLK over the course of his last three playoff runs (46 games).<br><br>I got some pushback for putting him at No. 6 in my 2022-23 top 50. Feel pretty good about it right now.

    Cameron 🎃 Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    As the proud owner of a lot of Jayson Tatum MVP stock, I'm pretty pleased with tonight's game

    Amina Smith @aminajadeTV

    Oh, Jayson Tatum poppin off the season with a different fire tonight. 31pts and looking TOUGHHHH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    The Celtics will now head to Miami for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Heat on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.