Report: WWE Creative 'Optimistic' Becky Lynch Won't Need Surgery; May Return in 2022

Source: WWE.com

The Man may be back in WWE sooner than originally expected.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of RingsideNews.com), people within WWE creative are "hopeful" Becky Lynch will be back by the end of the year and they were "optimistic" about the possibility she wouldn't need surgery on her injured shoulder.

Lynch's last appearance on WWE television was at SummerSlam. She lost to Bianca Belair in the opener for the Raw women's championship.

After the match, Lynch embraced Belair and stood with her after Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky confronted the EST of WWE in the ring.

WWE announced Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in the bout with Belair and was "expected to be out for several months." She seemed to indicate on Twitter a return to "The Man" persona whenever she returned to the ring after spending the past year as "Big Time Becks."

Sapp noted there were rumors in early September that Lynch "was ahead of schedule" in her rehab and could be back by the end of the month.

That turned out not to be the case, with Sapp noting Lynch's doctors and physical therapists were thinking it "would be at least a couple of months before she could get near a ring."

Based on that unofficial timeline, the earliest Lynch might return to television is November. Survivor Series is scheduled for Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

If Lynch is unable to make it back for that premium live event, the next logical scenario would be to hold her off for the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. She could either be a surprise entrant or appear on either Raw or SmackDown prior to the show to announce her participation in the 30-woman match.

Regardless of when Lynch returns to television, her comeback will add another spark to WWE. The company has seen several superstars return in the wake of Triple H taking over as chief content officer, including Kai, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Braun Strowman.

