AEW's Tony Khan Talks Future Ring of Honor PPVs, Weekly TV Shows

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan affirmed his commitment to Ring of Honor and signaled an increase in the company's on-air programming.

"We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows," he said to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views.

"Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023."

Khan agreed to purchase Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group in this spring, with the sale going through in May.

Unlike when WWF Chairman Vince McMahon bought WCW and quickly rolled it up into WWE before dissolving the brand entirely, AEW and ROH have remained separate entities with some overlap.

Still, fans have been left to wonder how much of an identity ROH will retain for itself. It is imperative that semi-regular ROH-branded PPVs and weekly shows continue airing to ensure it functions as more than an AEW affiliate.

In September, Khan indicated on the In the Kliq podcast (via Wrestling Inc's Bon Adamson) negotiations for an ROH program were ongoing.

"If we can get the weekly TV going again, it would be even stronger," he said. "I would love to bring Ring of Honor back on a weekly basis, and it's a conversation I'm having with Warner Bros. Discovery pretty frequently, and I have to say something that's gonna be really helpful is the success Ring of Honor has had on PPV."

Based on Khan's recent comments to Barrasso, it appears he made tangible progress toward getting Ring of Honor on TV, though it's unclear for now what form that will take.