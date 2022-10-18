Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'I Trust' We'll Be in the Mix for Guys at Trade Deadline

John Fisher/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he trusts his team will look to make additions by the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The Packers have fallen to 3-3 after a pair of losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets in back-to-back weeks.

They opened the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings but appeared to turn things around with a three-game winning streak. That run looked like it would go to four after Green Bay took a 17-3 second-quarter lead over the Giants in London, but New York stormed back for a stunning upset.

With the Packers at .500 after the Jets trounced them in Lambeau Field, general manager Brian Gutekunst is potentially in a more urgent position to find help by the deadline.

Green Bay's scoring offense ranks just 24th. The defense has also taken a small step back from last year at No. 15 in points allowed per game.

The Packers have some tough matchups in the immediate future, including on the road against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles and at home against the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys and 3-2 Tennessee Titans.

Therefore, adding more talent to the roster could be vital if Green Bay wants to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.