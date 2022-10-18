X

    Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'I Trust' We'll Be in the Mix for Guys at Trade Deadline

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 18, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up during pregame at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he trusts his team will look to make additions by the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I trust that we'll be in the mix for guys &amp; I know Brian will do what's best for our football team"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> shares his thoughts on the Packers being active in the trade market <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ART?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ART</a> <a href="https://t.co/0ODBXanZVt">pic.twitter.com/0ODBXanZVt</a>

    The Packers have fallen to 3-3 after a pair of losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets in back-to-back weeks.

    They opened the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings but appeared to turn things around with a three-game winning streak. That run looked like it would go to four after Green Bay took a 17-3 second-quarter lead over the Giants in London, but New York stormed back for a stunning upset.

    With the Packers at .500 after the Jets trounced them in Lambeau Field, general manager Brian Gutekunst is potentially in a more urgent position to find help by the deadline.

    Green Bay's scoring offense ranks just 24th. The defense has also taken a small step back from last year at No. 15 in points allowed per game.

    The Packers have some tough matchups in the immediate future, including on the road against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles and at home against the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys and 3-2 Tennessee Titans.

    Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'I Trust' We'll Be in the Mix for Guys at Trade Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Therefore, adding more talent to the roster could be vital if Green Bay wants to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.