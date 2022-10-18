Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Shouldn't Panic, References Struggles of Bucs, Rams, 49ers

John Fisher/Getty Images

There has been no shortage of mediocrity across the NFL this season, and that is one reason Aaron Rodgers believes his Green Bay Packers shouldn't panic following a 3-3 start.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers pointed out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were also among the teams many expected to contend in the NFC this year.

Yet they are all 3-3 as well, highlighting the reality there is plenty of football to be played for some of the most talented teams in the league:

It should be noted that San Francisco, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay all have a luxury that Green Bay doesn't have through six weeks of the season: no separation in their division races.

The 49ers and Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West at 3-3, so their slates are basically still clean with 11 games remaining. The Buccaneers are in a similar position and tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the best record in the NFC South.

Yet the Minnesota Vikings are already 5-1 with a head-to-head win over the Packers in the NFC North.

Not only does Green Bay have to figure out how to play with more consistency, it has to make up multiple games and a tiebreaker scenario with the Vikings if it is going to win a division crown and earn at least one home playoff game as it battles for a Lombardi Trophy.

Then there are injury concerns, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with an ankle sprain. The offense was also without wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets because of hamstring issues.

Perhaps some frustration is starting to build, as Rodgers previously told reporters the offense needs to "simplify some things."

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he wasn't sure what the quarterback meant by that even though he talked with Rodgers.

The end result has been an offense that has scored seven or fewer points after halftime in five of its six games and is clearly missing Davante Adams, who the Packers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

Rodgers may not be in the business of panicking, but this does not look like a Green Bay team that can make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 campaign.