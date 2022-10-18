Report: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Fight Being Finalized for December 3

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will reportedly fight for a third time.

According to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the fighters are "in the process of finalizing" a trilogy matchup that will take place in the United Kingdom on Dec. 3 with Fury's WBC heavyweight title at stake.

Coppinger tweeted the bout is set to take place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which hosted Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

Fury is one of the best boxers in the sport's history and has a 32-0-1 record with 23 knockouts.

Coppinger noted it has been quite the journey to this third fight against Chisora, with Fury saying he would retire after he defeated Dillian Whyte in April before then discussing a potential match with Joshua.

Those discussions eventually ended, though, and Fury said he wanted to fight again in 2022 even though WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO champion Usyk said he needed until at least 2023 to recover from injuries. A fight for the undisputed championship against Usyk would have made sense after the Ukrainian defeated Joshua for the second time in August.

While an eventual fight against Usyk will generate plenty of hype, yet another matchup for Fury against Chisora probably won't.

After all, Fury handled the 33-12 fighter with relative ease in their first two meetings, one of which was a Round 10 stoppage in 2014. Chisora, 38, also went on a three-fight losing streak between October 2020 and December 2021, although he was victorious by split decision in his last outing against Kubrat Pulev in July.

There is little reason to think the 34-year-old Fury won't add another victory to his illustrious resume. Retirement talk may have come up in the past, but another straightforward win over Chisora could point to a highly anticipated showdown with Usyk down the line.