Broncos Rumors: Russell Wilson 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury, Pushing to Play

Russell Wilson (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he wants to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the veteran is "considered day-to-day" following Tuesday's MRI but is "pushing to play" even though "he's in real pain."

Injuries have become a factor in Wilson's first season with the Broncos. He suffered a shoulder injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and then suffered this hamstring injury in the Week 6 defeat at the hands of the Chargers.

Those ailments have likedly played a role in his underwhelming numbers, which include just six total touchdowns (five passing and one rushing) in six appearances since being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster March trade.

Wilson recorded 315 total TDs in 158 games across 10 years with the Hawks.

Brett Rypien is in line to take over the Broncos' offense whenever the nine-time Pro Bowler is sidelined.

Even though Wilson struggled out of the gate following his move to Denver, he still represents the club's best option under center by a substantial margin. The offense's outlook would take a significant hit any time he's out of the lineup.