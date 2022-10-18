Report: Stan Kroenke's $571M Payment to St. Louis for Rams Relocation Approved by NFL

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke will reportedly be responsible for the remaining $571 million owed to the city of St. Louis regarding the team's relocation to Southern California.

While NFL teams have paid $219 million of the $790 million owed as the result of a settlement reached in 2021, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported league owners are expected to approve a resolution that will call for Kroenke to pay the remaining balance.

The approval is expected to come as part of the NFL's quarterly league meeting in New York on Tuesday.

The Rams played in Los Angeles from 1946 through 1994, but previous owner Georgia Frontiere moved the team to her hometown of St. Louis before the 1995 campaign. She died in 2008, and her children sold the team to Kroenke in 2010.

Kroenke kept the team in St. Louis through the 2015 season but eventually moved it back to Los Angeles.

Wickersham explained the city of St. Louis filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 billion in damages for the move and pointing to lost money in amusement, ticket and earnings tax revenue that comes with having an NFL team.

The NFL and Kroenke attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed and moved out of St. Louis, but they were unsuccessful ahead of the settlement announcement.

The Rams now play in SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020 and also hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers played in San Diego from 1960 until they moved to Los Angeles ahead of the 2017 campaign.

On the field, the Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions who lifted last season's Lombardi Trophy inside SoFi Stadium.

Despite bringing the majority of their core back, they are off to an inconsistent 3-3 start to the season heading into their Week 7 bye.