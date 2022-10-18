Packers' Randall Cobb to Miss 2-4 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury in Week 6

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start to the season and will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb for the immediate future as they look to establish more consistency.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Cobb could be in line for a trip to the injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. He would be required to sit out for at least four weeks if he is placed on IR.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided more clarity Tuesday and a specific timeline for the situation:

"It's not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that; I think he's going to miss some time," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "But he definitely avoided a serious injury."

Wide receiver was a question mark coming into the season after the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Cobb figured to be a reliable security blanket for Aaron Rodgers in the passing attack.

He had just one catch for eight yards against the Jets and a modest 18 catches for 257 yards and zero touchdowns in six games on the season.

Only Allen Lazard (285) has more receiving yards on the Packers this year, but Cobb has also been a far cry from when he was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns during his first stint as a Packer.

Green Bay was also without rookie wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and veteran pass-catcher Sammy Watkins (hamstring) during the loss to the Jets, although Demovsky pointed out the latter is eligible to come off IR ahead of the upcoming game against the Washington Commanders.

That would be a welcome addition for a Packers offense coming off two straight losses with plenty of uncertainty.

Demovsky noted Rodgers suggested the offense needs to "just simplify some things," while LaFleur said he spoke with the quarterback Monday but was still somewhat unsure about what those comments meant.

For now, the 3-3 Packers are looking up at the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and dealing with an offense that has scored seven or fewer points in the second half in five of its six games.

Things won't get easier without Cobb, but the team can at least take solace in the fact he avoided a season-ending setback.