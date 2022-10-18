Packers Rumors: GB 'Certain' to Eye WR Trade; Steelers' Chase Claypool 'Makes Sense'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly believed to be heavily in the market for wide receiver help as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple general managers are "certain" the Packers want a wideout amid a disappointing 3-3 start to the season that has featured back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Fowler noted that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool would make sense as a potential target for the Packers since he was believed to be available during the preseason, although the asking price was high.

Entering the season, there were huge question marks surrounding Green Bay's wide receiver situation, as the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and didn't bring in anyone close to his level.

Second-round pick Christian Watson and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs have shown flashes, but it is clear that neither has gained the full trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers yet.

Rodgers did seem to have a nice rapport with veteran free-agent signing Sammy Watkins. However, he landed on injured reserve with a hamstring problem and is yet to return.

For the most part, Rodgers has resorted to falling back on the targets he is familiar with, such as tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Even that is proving more difficult now, though, since Cobb suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's home loss to the Jets and is set to miss multiple weeks, as told by head coach Matt LaFleur to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVP awards, but he isn't performing anywhere near that level this season with 1,403 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through six games.

Given how he played in 2020 and 2021 with Adams in the fold, it is fair to assume that Rodgers' struggles can largely be attributed to the fact that he no longer has a top-flight receiver he can lean on in tough situations.

No such receiver is likely to be available at the trade deadline, but Claypool may be the best the Packers can do in that regard if the Steelers make him available.

At 6'4" and 238 pounds, Claypool is precisely the type of receiver Rodgers could benefit from since it would allow him to throw the ball up in sticky situations and trust that Claypool can win in 50-50 situations.

The 2020 second-round pick out of Notre Dame topped 800 receiving yards and averaged better than 14 yards per catch in each of his first two seasons, but he has largely struggled in 2022.

In six games, Claypool has 23 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown, and most of that production came this past week when he had seven grabs for 96 yards and a score.

With Diontae Johnson and rookie second-round pick George Pickens getting the bulk of the work outside, Claypool has often been relegated to the slot, which isn't necessarily his greatest strength.

If the Steelers feel comfortable with Johnson and Pickens moving forward, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Claypool could be available, and that is a situation the Packers would have to at least explore.