Grading the Latest Rookie-scale Extensions: Poole, Herro, Hunter, Porter Jr. and More

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The deadline for rookie-scale extensions passed on Monday with a flurry of last-minute deals. A total of 11 out of the 30 players selected in the 2019 NBA draft were extended this offseason. Thirteen will have to wait until restricted free agency in July 2023.

The most significant deals were taken care of early this summer, with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland all getting five-year maximum extensions. The San Antonio Spurs locked down Keldon Johnson for up to $80 million over four years, while the New York Knicks gave RJ Barrett a deal worth up to $120 million in early September.

How well did the teams and players fare in each four-year extension ahead of the October 17 deadline? By and large, the reviews are positive.