Grading the Latest Rookie-scale Extensions: Poole, Herro, Hunter, Porter Jr. and MoreOctober 18, 2022
Grading the Latest Rookie-scale Extensions: Poole, Herro, Hunter, Porter Jr. and More
The deadline for rookie-scale extensions passed on Monday with a flurry of last-minute deals. A total of 11 out of the 30 players selected in the 2019 NBA draft were extended this offseason. Thirteen will have to wait until restricted free agency in July 2023.
The most significant deals were taken care of early this summer, with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland all getting five-year maximum extensions. The San Antonio Spurs locked down Keldon Johnson for up to $80 million over four years, while the New York Knicks gave RJ Barrett a deal worth up to $120 million in early September.
How well did the teams and players fare in each four-year extension ahead of the October 17 deadline? By and large, the reviews are positive.
Jordan Poole's $123m-$140m Deal: B+
Whether the Draymond Green incident played any part in the Jordan Poole extension is subjective, but the Golden State Warriors gave him a lucrative deal. Poole projects to earn $28.7 million next season, which could climb to $31.7 million based on incentives.
The Warriors' payroll could balloon to the $400 million-$500 million range with luxury taxes, but the organization hasn't shied away from its historic payroll. Their willingness to flat-out spend clearly deserves an "A" grade.
Poole has proven to be a valuable part of the Warriors' attack. Scorers get paid, and Poole can score. Can he become a complete player (defender, playmaker, etc.)?
Until he proves he can do more than score, the grade dips ever slightly to a B+.
Tyler Herro's $120m-130m Deal: B+
Like Poole, Tyler Herro is an offensive spark off the bench for the Miami Heat. Unlike Poole, who is more of a luxury for the offensive juggernaut known as the Warriors, Herro's scoring is a crucial component for Miami.
Herro's salary projects to start slightly lower than Poole's at $27 million, with up to $29.5 million with incentives. It's also a four-year straight deal with no options.
If Herro (and Poole) are overpaid by any previous standards for top-sixth men/potential starters (who previously may have gotten in the $17 million-$22 million range), it seems the teams baked in an expected salary cap jump with a new collective bargaining agreement and broadcast deal on the horizon.
Both got more than the Knicks gave RJ Barrett, perhaps because the Heat and Warriors have had tremendous playoff success with their respective guards.
For the Heat, this is a very solid B+ deal.
De'Andre Hunter's $90m-$95m Deal: a-
Quietly, De'Andre Hunter has grown into a vital piece for the Atlanta Hawks. He's been a strong defender since joining the league as a rookie, but he's become increasingly confident and assertive as a scorer.
Hunter may not be as flashy as Poole
or Herro, but he may be the most important for his team. The Hawks have struggled to get stops, but adding Dejounte Murray and retaining Hunter should give the team more defensive support around star guard Trae Young.
Hunter's deal projects to start at $20.1 million, fully guaranteed with no options. Compared to the previously listed extensions, he's a steal.
If there's one knock on Hunter's resume it's durability, dropping the grade slightly to A-.
Kevin Porter Jr.'s $73M-$82.5M Deal: A
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. invested in each other. The franchise is rebuilding, and while Porter has shown he can be a productive player, it's unclear what direction the team will ultimately take. If Porter can deliver on his end, he stands to earn a healthy salary for four years.
The Rockets have the flexibility to pivot, and Porter's deal will be friendly in trade with just the first season fully guaranteed at a projected $18.2 million. He has different performance triggers that can lock in additional guarantees. Houston also has a team option ahead of the final season.
Porter and, frankly, the Rockets (post-James Harden) aren't quite as established as Poole and Herro. But the deal is a nice compromise, enough to warrant an A.
Brandon Clarke's $50M-52M Deal: A
The Memphis Grizzlies have had one of the smaller payrolls in the league recently, but the team is investing in one of the league's youngest playoff contenders. In addition to paying Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. (last year), the Grizzlies gave new deals to Tyus Jones and Steven Adams. Now Clarke has locked in a deal that is on par with what other teams might have been able to offer with a non-taxpayer mid-level exception next summer.
Clarke can start as a small-ball center but may be best off the bench. He's tough, plays hard and fits the Memphis culture. This was a win for both sides for the grade of A.
Nassir Little's $28 Million Deal: B+
The Portland Trail Blazers may not quite know what they have yet in Nassir Little. He may come off the bench behind Josh Hart, but he projects to be an important part of the team's rotation.
Little's stats were the most modest on this list at just 9.8 points per game, but the Blazers got him at the lowest price point on this list. His salary will start at $6.3 million, which projects to be in the range of two different mid-level exceptions (room and taxpayer) next summer.
Portland was willing to take a gamble at that price point. Now Little has security and the chance to prove his value over time with a reasonable B+ extension.
Extension-less
- Coby White—Chicago Bulls
- Jaxson Hayes—New Orleans Pelicans
- Rui Hachimura—Washington Wizards
- Cam Reddish—New York Knicks
- Cam Johnson—Phoenix Suns
- PJ Washington—Charlotte Hornets
- Romeo Langford—San Antonio Spurs
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker—Utah Jazz
- Goga Bitadze—Indiana Pacers
- Matisse Thybulle—Philadelphia 76ers
- Grant Williams—Boston Celtics
- Darius Bazley—Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dylan Windler—Cleveland Cavaliers
The following players did not receive extensions but can still re-sign with their teams in July:
Others like Jarrett Culver, Sekou Doumbouya, Luka Šamanić, Ty Jerome and Mfiondu Kabengele didn't make it through their initial contracts and weren't eligible for extensions. Chuma Okeke, the No. 16 pick in 2019, didn't sign with the Orlando Magic until 2020. He and the Magic can extend ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.