Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

0 of 7

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh.

The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).

Teams have until Oct. 17 to lock in extensions for the remaining first-rounders from 2019. If deals are not reached, the players can be made restricted free agents in July. Sometimes it's best for both parties to wait. For others, like Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns, the delay can cause chemistry and trust issues.



Everyone wants as much money as possible, but teams must also be careful where they invest their resources.

The following players are on the clock: