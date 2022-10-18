X

    Chargers' Dustin Hopkins Hyped by Twitter for Making GW FG vs. Broncos Despite Injury

    Doric SamOctober 18, 2022

    Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (6) kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Los Angeles Chargers have star players on both offense and defense, but they had an unlikely hero in their 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

    Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins made all four of his field goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to propel the team to victory over an AFC West rival. What made Hopkins' performance especially impressive was that he suffered a leg injury on his first extra point of the game and still managed to make three more.

    Hopkins converted field goals of 37, 31 and 35 yards before drilling a 39-yarder in the extra period. He collapsed to the ground after his game-winning kick, not out of excitement but legitimately because of the pain in his leg. It was a heroic performance on a night where the Chargers offense struggled to get any momentum.

    Fans and pundits on social media couldn't help but to praise Hopkins for the toughness he showed while playing through his injury and coming up clutch.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Dustin Hopkins’ leg may actually fall off. But, that was really clutch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Dustin Hopkins is HIM

    Chargers' Dustin Hopkins Hyped by Twitter for Making GW FG vs. Broncos Despite Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Golden Tate @ShowtimeTate

    Dustin Hopkins you’re a BADASS.

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    Dustin Hopkins told ESPN that he felt "a pop" in his leg on his first extra point of the night. He then made all four field goals, falling down after kicking a couple of them, including the game-winner in OT.

    Nick Shook @TheNickShook

    Dustin Hopkins, oh merciful ruler

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    Good for Dustin Hopkins. Launching a game-winner while injured.

    Matthew Paras @Matthew_Paras

    Dustin Hopkins is that dude. Good for him. Might not be a nicer guy in the NFL

    Augusta Stone @augustalstone

    Dustin Hopkins deserves the world, this postgame interview is really sweet. I love this level of gratitude. Amazing performance

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    Dustin Hopkins might be the toughest kicker in football. In obvious pain.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Chargers K Dustin Hopkins grabbed the back of his leg after making the last extra point. <br><br>He’s now in the blue medical tent for evaluation. <br><br>The Chargers might go for it on every 4th down for the entire game.

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    Dustin Hopkins MRI scan <a href="https://t.co/zWtaFvxnqb">pic.twitter.com/zWtaFvxnqb</a>

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins beat the Broncos with one leg tied behind his back.

    Matkafee @matkafee

    Dustin Hopkins tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://t.co/7SYNMJhec6">pic.twitter.com/7SYNMJhec6</a>

    Polo Kerber @PoloKerber

    Dustin Hopkins tonight 😂 <a href="https://t.co/HwKzNduGA9">pic.twitter.com/HwKzNduGA9</a>

    The Chargers managed to improve to 4-2 with a third consecutive win despite a poor offensive performance, and they have Hopkins to thank. Kickers don't usually get as much credit as they deserve, but in this case, Hopkins was the key reason for Los Angeles' victory.

    While the Chargers will certainly be hoping for good news regarding Hopkins' injury, the team will look to carry the momentum from this week into next Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

