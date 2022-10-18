Chargers' Dustin Hopkins Hyped by Twitter for Making GW FG vs. Broncos Despite Injury

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Chargers have star players on both offense and defense, but they had an unlikely hero in their 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins made all four of his field goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to propel the team to victory over an AFC West rival. What made Hopkins' performance especially impressive was that he suffered a leg injury on his first extra point of the game and still managed to make three more.

Hopkins converted field goals of 37, 31 and 35 yards before drilling a 39-yarder in the extra period. He collapsed to the ground after his game-winning kick, not out of excitement but legitimately because of the pain in his leg. It was a heroic performance on a night where the Chargers offense struggled to get any momentum.

Fans and pundits on social media couldn't help but to praise Hopkins for the toughness he showed while playing through his injury and coming up clutch.

The Chargers managed to improve to 4-2 with a third consecutive win despite a poor offensive performance, and they have Hopkins to thank. Kickers don't usually get as much credit as they deserve, but in this case, Hopkins was the key reason for Los Angeles' victory.

While the Chargers will certainly be hoping for good news regarding Hopkins' injury, the team will look to carry the momentum from this week into next Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.