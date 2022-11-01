Report: Cam Akers 'Hoping for a Fair Resolution' with Rams After Not Being Traded

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is hoping for a "fair resolution" to his time with the team after he was not dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news, noting Akers doesn't feel it's in his "best interest" to play for the team again this season:

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Oct. 17 that the team was exploring trades for the 23-year-old to "help him look for a fresh new start." However, he told the media on Oct. 24 that there were "no new updates" and there was a chance Akers remained on the team past the trade deadline.

That is now the case. Akers' role in Los Angeles diminished this year after the team's offense put more focus on the passing attack. He also was splitting carries with Darrell Henderson Jr., who leads the Rams with 197 rushing yards.

Through five games with L.A. this season, the Florida State product carried the ball just 51 times for 155 yards. He sat out the Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers due to personal reasons. He didn't participate in practice with the team ahead of its Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Akers was drafted by the Rams with a second-round pick in 2020 and had a solid rookie season, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. His promising career took a turn prior to his sophomore campaign when he suffered a torn Achilles in training camp.

He managed to return late in the 2021 season and appeared in all four games during the Rams' playoff run to Super Bowl LVI, but he only saw limited action.