X

    Tom Brady Says 3-3 Buccaneers Will 'Turn It Around' In Instagram Post

    Doric SamOctober 17, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not giving up on the season despite the team's 3-3 start.

    After this week's disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady took to Instagram on Monday to post a succinct and motivating message expressing his optimism for the remainder of the year.

    "Football is hard. We’re not playing like we are capable. We’re in it together. We’ll turn it around," Brady wrote in the caption.

    The photo Brady posted included a couple of his offensive linemen, whom he berated mid-game in the loss to Pittsburgh. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, and he was also sacked twice.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. <a href="https://t.co/qBqjD7vfKg">pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg</a>

    Brady and the Bucs will look to get back on track next Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

    Tom Brady Says 3-3 Buccaneers Will 'Turn It Around' In Instagram Post
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.