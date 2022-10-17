Tom Brady Says 3-3 Buccaneers Will 'Turn It Around' In Instagram Post

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not giving up on the season despite the team's 3-3 start.

After this week's disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady took to Instagram on Monday to post a succinct and motivating message expressing his optimism for the remainder of the year.

"Football is hard. We’re not playing like we are capable. We’re in it together. We’ll turn it around," Brady wrote in the caption.

The photo Brady posted included a couple of his offensive linemen, whom he berated mid-game in the loss to Pittsburgh. The 45-year-old completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, and he was also sacked twice.

Brady and the Bucs will look to get back on track next Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers.