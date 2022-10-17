Tom Brady Doesn't Receive Special Treatment from Buccaneers, per Todd Bowles

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 3-3 with a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, many are wondering what exactly is going wrong with the team.

During his press conference Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the growing perception that quarterback Tom Brady receives special treatment. He disagreed with the notion.

"He works as hard as anybody," Bowles told reporters. "Special treatment, there's been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things that just doesn't get publicized because they're not him. It kind of comes with the territory. Don't worry about it too much."

Brady notably took time away from the team for 11 days during training camp, and he's been given the choice to take Wednesdays off from practice to rest instead. The 45-year-old also raised eyebrows when he attended the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft this past Friday, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

While Tampa Bay has not performed at the level we've grown accustomed to seeing so far, Brady's play has not been the source of the team's problems this season. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,652 passing yards to go with eight touchdowns and just one interception.

The Buccaneers have had to fight through the absences of key offensive players throughout the year. Wide receiver Chris Godwin missed time with a hamstring injury, while Mike Evans was forced to serve a one-game suspension. Veteran wideout Julio Jones has been limited to just two games this year. Tight end Cameron Brate had to be stretchered off the field Sunday after suffering a sprained neck against the Steelers.

Tampa Bay's defense has also fallen short of expectations in recent weeks, surrendering 41 points to the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 4 loss and failing to take advantage of Pittsburgh's questionable quarterback situation with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

Brady has had a legendary NFL career, so it's no surprise that he is given more leeway than some other players. However, it's clear that things need to change if the Bucs hope to remain among the contenders in the NFC.