Zion Williamson Says He Will Play for Pelicans vs. Nets Despite Ankle Injury

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is certain he'll be active for his team's season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I'm playing Wednesday," he said Monday, per Marc Stein.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was able to complete a full practice on Monday.

The update comes after he left last week's preseason game with left ankle soreness. He returned for the second half and sat out the final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Any injury is a concern for Williamson, who missed all of 2021-22 with a foot injury. The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has played just 85 total games across three seasons in the NBA.

New Orleans will be even more cautious after signing the forward to a five-year, $193 million extension that could be worth up to $231 million.

Williamson has been a difference-maker when on the court, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2020-21. He made 61.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and earned an All-Star selection during his lone season playing at least 25 games.

After missing all last season, the former Duke star flashed his ability this preseason:

Williamson scored 13 points in 15 minutes during his first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, providing a taste of what he can do if he can stay healthy.

The Pelicans earned the eighth seed without Williamson in 2021-22 with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum emerging as go-to options. Now back to full strength in 2022-23, the squad has a chance to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.