X

    Zion Williamson Says He Will Play for Pelicans vs. Nets Despite Ankle Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 12: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is certain he'll be active for his team's season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

    "I'm playing Wednesday," he said Monday, per Marc Stein.

    Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was able to complete a full practice on Monday.

    The update comes after he left last week's preseason game with left ankle soreness. He returned for the second half and sat out the final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

    Any injury is a concern for Williamson, who missed all of 2021-22 with a foot injury. The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has played just 85 total games across three seasons in the NBA.

    New Orleans will be even more cautious after signing the forward to a five-year, $193 million extension that could be worth up to $231 million.

    Williamson has been a difference-maker when on the court, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2020-21. He made 61.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and earned an All-Star selection during his lone season playing at least 25 games.

    After missing all last season, the former Duke star flashed his ability this preseason:

    Zion Williamson Says He Will Play for Pelicans vs. Nets Despite Ankle Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    OKAY ZION 💪 <a href="https://t.co/GEBrBYGqRb">pic.twitter.com/GEBrBYGqRb</a>

    Williamson scored 13 points in 15 minutes during his first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, providing a taste of what he can do if he can stay healthy.

    The Pelicans earned the eighth seed without Williamson in 2021-22 with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum emerging as go-to options. Now back to full strength in 2022-23, the squad has a chance to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.