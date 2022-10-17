Video: Eagles Fan Runs out of Tunnel with Team Ahead of Game vs. Cowboys

Norm Hall/Getty Images

There was one person that didn't belong when the Philadelphia Eagles ran onto the field ahead of their 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

An Eagles fan made his way into the tunnel and was with the team during its pregame entrance. He was subsequently escorted away by Lincoln Financial Field security.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Rob Tornoe, the Eagles are looking into the matter and weighing possible punishments. The fan in question could lose ticket and parking privileges at the stadium and was at risk of being taken into custody by local police.

The fan presumably wasn't around to watch Philadelphia improve to 6-0.

Jalen Hurts finished 15-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Eagles defense brought Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush back to reality by intercepting him three times.