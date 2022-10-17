Bronny James, Son of LeBron, Agrees to NIL Contract with Beats By Dre

Credit: Beats

In 2008, LeBron James became the first athlete to sign with the Beats by Dre brand.

Fourteen years later, Bronny James is the first high school athlete to sign an NIL contract with the iconic headphones brand.

Beats announced the signing of the highly touted prep star Monday and released the first ad featuring LeBron James and his namesake in a friendly one-on-one battle.

This ad also features the very important breaking news that Bronny prefers sushi over tacos. (College coaches, take note.)

Bronny James is heading into his senior season at Sierra Canyon School in California and is one of the top prep guards in the country. 247Sports' composite rankings has him listed as a 4-star recruit and the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 class, and he already has offers from USC, Ohio State and Memphis on the table.

LeBron has been open about his desire to finish his NBA playing career on the same team as his son, which would be a first in league history.

For now, their first co-starring role will be as brand ambassadors for Beats. LeBron was one of the early investors in the company founded by music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, which sold to Apple for $3 billion in 2014. One of the most iconic images of LeBron's career—him sitting with sunglasses, calm and collected during the 2016 NBA Finals as a graphic saying a team had never come back from a 3-1 deficit—featured him rocking a pair of Beats.

Time will tell if Bronny reaches the superstar heights of his father, but it's hard to blame Beats for wanting to extend the relationship to the next generation.