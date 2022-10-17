Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson Sign New WBD Contracts

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release.

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that has won 17 Sports Emmy Awards.

The announcement comes ahead of Tuesday's opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season.

"We're all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn't still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show," Barkley said in a statement. "I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I'm blessed to be able to do live television for a living."

Barkley had been a question mark to return this season after showing interest in LIV Golf this summer, but he decided in July to remain with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and his NBA coverage, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The Hall of Famer has become one of the most well-known studio analysts in sports since his retirement from playing, also providing analysis during the NCAA tournament and The Match.

O'Neal also had a Hall of Fame career as one of the best centers in history before joining Turner Sports in 2011.

Smith, a two-time NBA champion, is the longest-tenured former player on set, entering his 24th season with Inside the NBA.

"I've been on a few championship teams in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one," Smith said. "I wanted to continue doing the show because of the basketball and cultural impact that our show has become. I'm excited for the season and many more to come."

Johnson has hosted the show since 1990, also covering MLB and college basketball for the company.