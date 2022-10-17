Anderson Silva Says He Won't Retire After Jake Paul Fight

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Anderson Silva may be 47 years old, but don't expect the former UFC champion to call it quits after he boxes Jake Paul on Oct. 29.

"No, no, definitely not. ... I don't know when I'm gonna stop. I know one day I will stop. But not now," he told TMZ Sports (2:20 mark) when asked if he would consider retirement after the Paul fight. "I try to challenge myself every day, and especially right now my kid started fighting, and I help my kid. Sometimes I'm sparring with my kid. It's crazy because the kid's as fast as me."

Silva added that he still enjoys the training process and fighting, even after 46 career MMA fights and four boxing matches.

"Nothing surprises me anymore," he said. "But I'm training hard to win. That's good for me because I don't put pressure on my back, I just [fight] to enjoy it, and try to do something special for my fans and for the new generation and my generation, too."