X

    Anderson Silva Says He Won't Retire After Jake Paul Fight

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 13: Anderson SIlva speaks during a Jake Paul v Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Anderson Silva may be 47 years old, but don't expect the former UFC champion to call it quits after he boxes Jake Paul on Oct. 29.

    "No, no, definitely not. ... I don't know when I'm gonna stop. I know one day I will stop. But not now," he told TMZ Sports (2:20 mark) when asked if he would consider retirement after the Paul fight. "I try to challenge myself every day, and especially right now my kid started fighting, and I help my kid. Sometimes I'm sparring with my kid. It's crazy because the kid's as fast as me."

    Silva added that he still enjoys the training process and fighting, even after 46 career MMA fights and four boxing matches.

    "Nothing surprises me anymore," he said. "But I'm training hard to win. That's good for me because I don't put pressure on my back, I just [fight] to enjoy it, and try to do something special for my fans and for the new generation and my generation, too."

    Anderson Silva Says He Won't Retire After Jake Paul Fight
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.