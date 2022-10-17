NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs

NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBsOctober 17, 2022
We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Many of the league's bad teams will inevitably be selling.
While running backs may not be the hottest commodity at the deadline, the position has largely dominated the rumor mill recently. Headlining the group is Carolina Panthers dual threat Christian McCaffrey.
The 1-5 Panthers have already fired head coach Matt Rhule this season, and now, they appear open to moving one of the faces of their franchise.
"The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote Saturday.
Below, you'll find the latest buzz and some predictions for McCaffrey and the rest of the developing running back market.
Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey is available for the right price, and trading him shouldn't be too difficult despite his four-year, $64.1 million contract. McCaffrey has a base salary of just $1 million this season and has only $1 million guaranteed for injury next year.
Carolina would have to eat $27.1 million in dead money over the next two years, but interested teams can afford to add McCaffrey. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are among teams that "have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
Buffalo, which moved to 5-1 with a big Sunday win over the Kansas City Chiefs, might not need McCaffrey. However, its interest reportedly dates back for months. The Bills contacted Carolina about him in the offseason, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
The Bills have also shown a willingness to make win-now moves, signing 33-year-old pass-rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal in free agency. The Rams added Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. in-season last year and used the playmakers to help win Super Bowl LVI.
With McCaffrey a viable one-year rental, it wouldn't be a shock to see Buffalo follow the Rams' formula and go all-in on winning a title this year.
Prediction: Buffalo trades for McCaffrey at the deadline.
Cam Akers
Running back Cam Akers also helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, though his contributions were minimal. Akers suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and didn't return in until the end of the regular season. He was largely ineffective in the playoffs.
In four postseason appearances, Akers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and failed to find the end zone.
The 23-year-old has averaged 3.0 yards per carry this season, and he appears to be on his way out of L.A. Akers was a healthy scratch in Week 6 and seems to have worked his way out of the team's plans.
"Sources say Akers, who is out today due to what was described as personal reasons, has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote Sunday. "The coach has left Akers' future open, and sources say the third-year pro could be on the way out."
According to Rapoport, the "belief" is that Akers will draw significant interest n the trade market. However, outside of a 171-yard outing against the New England Patriots in 2020, Akers has largely performed as a below-average ball carrier (3.9 yards per carry for his career).
If there is significant interest, it will be because L.A.'s asking price is extremely low. A team that misses out on McCaffrey might be willing to take a flier on Akers. Of the teams reportedly interested in McCaffrey, Denver is the most logical trade partner for L.A.
Buffalo would be out of the mix if it lands McCaffrey, and the Rams aren't sending Akers to the division rival 49ers.
Prediction: Denver acquires Akers before the deadline.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
Ke’Shawn Vaughn might not be as well-known as McCaffrey or Akers, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back may have untapped potential. A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Vaughn tallied 1,028 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry in his final season at Vanderbilt.
However, Vaughn has struggled to see the field in Tampa. He has logged just 62 carries since being drafted and has played exclusively on special teams this year. The Buccaneers, it seems, are hoping another team will take a flier on Vaughn before the deadline.
"Vaughn is a name to watch at the NFL trade deadline and will be available, per sources," Heavy's Matt Lombardo tweeted on Sunday.
The problem for Tampa is that they've done nothing recently to showcase Vaughn, and teams aren't generally eager to deal for special-teams-only players. Running back-needy teams will be far more interested in players like McCaffrey, Akers and Cleveland Browns back D'Ernest Johnson—should Cleveland make him available.
Johnson rushed for 534 yards and 5.3 yards per carry last season but has seen only 10 offensive snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference.
With backs like Marlon Mack (49ers practice squad) and Carlos Hyde (free agent) also available, the market for Vaughn will be very limited.
Prediction: Buccaneers don't find a trade partner for Vaughn