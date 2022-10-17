NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs

0 of 3

Christian McCaffrey (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Many of the league's bad teams will inevitably be selling.

While running backs may not be the hottest commodity at the deadline, the position has largely dominated the rumor mill recently. Headlining the group is Carolina Panthers dual threat Christian McCaffrey.

The 1-5 Panthers have already fired head coach Matt Rhule this season, and now, they appear open to moving one of the faces of their franchise.

"The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote Saturday.

Below, you'll find the latest buzz and some predictions for McCaffrey and the rest of the developing running back market.

