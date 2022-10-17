Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 4

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players.

Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee.

Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and finding the end zone once against the New York Giants.

Dobbins' injury situation will be monitored throughout the week, and if the news is not great, Drake could be one of the top players picked up from the waiver wire.

The additional problem with the waiver wire for Week 7 is that the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings are all on byes.

That is a brutal combination of four teams to be off at once, and that may lead to some drastic measures on the waiver wire, including using Marcus Mariota as your fantasy starter for one week.