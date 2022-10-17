3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Loss vs. PatriotsOctober 17, 2022
3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Loss vs. Patriots
The Cleveland Browns appear set for yet another disappointing season. There were reasons for hope early in the year. Cleveland actually won a season-opener and notched a big Thursday Night win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a 2--1 start has turned into 2-4, and Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots was a soul-crushing affair.
The Browns failed in every conceivable phase of the game against New England. The vaunted rushing attack couldn't find room, quarterback Jacoby Brissett couldn't find open receivers, and there was a complete special-teams meltdown late in the game.
In all, it was an exhibition of bad football by a team that mostly played well over the first five weeks—with occasional lapses leading to three losses by a combined six points. Leave it to Bill Belichick and the Patriots to expose the Browns as a team that just isn't very good.
With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, Cleveland may be out of the playoff mix by midseason. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6.
Kevin Stefanski's Seat Should Be Growing Warm
Two years ago, the Browns won their first playoff game as an expansion franchise, and Kevin Stefanski was named the NFL Coach of the Year. Now, Stefanski should very much be on the hot seat.
Questionable decision-making has plagued Steffanski all season, and it showed up on Sunday as well.
With the game tied at three early in the second quarter, Stefanski decided to eschew a field-goal try from the New England 18-yard line. Brissett was stuffed on the sneak attempt, and the Browns missed out on a potential early lead.
At the end of the first half, the Browns faced a 2nd-and-1 from the Patriots' 29-yard line. Instead of trusting the ground game with two timeouts in his pocket. Stefanski called two pass places. Both missed their targets and Cleveland settled for a field goal and a 19-6 deficit.
Stefanski also repeated last year's mistake against New England, leaning away from the run in a game that remained relatively close until late. The Browns ran just 18 times and passed a whopping 45. That is not a recipe for success when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are in the backfield and Brissett is under center.
The team's sloppy play and special-teams miscues—including a botched onside kick and a muffed punt—also fall on Stefanski. The Browns aren't executing with precision, and that's a product of the head coach.
Joe Woods May Have to Go
If Stefanski hopes to keep his job beyond the 2022 season, he may have to part with defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Cleveland defense has been prone to miscommunication and blown coverages all season, but on Sunday, it was absolutely putrid.
The Browns were carved up by a rookie fourth-round pick in quarterback Bailey Zappe. Cleveland surrendered 399 yards of offense and 20 first downs while allowing New England to convert 50 percent (7-of-14) of its third-down attempts.
Now, Woods cannot take all of the blame, as it's up to defenders to, you know, defend. However, Woods is the one calling the plays, running the in-week preparations and devising the schemes.
"I do believe we have the talent to be a top five defense," Woods said, per Anthony Poisal of the team's official website. "I've said that from the start. It's my job to get us there."
The Browns defense isn't there, and it's far worse than it should be with its parts. Cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) was out on Sunday, but this is still a unit loaded with early-round talent—from Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The reality is that Cleveland's defense is playing like a bunch of talented individuals and not enough like a unit. Watching New England's defense—which features far fewer big names—operate on Sunday, and it was obvious what good coaching can accomplish. The Browns aren't getting that, and they may need to replace Woods to find it.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Should Be a Bigger Piece of the Passing Attack
Lest we skew entirely negative in this piece—and we could—let's take a moment to highlight the strong play of third-year receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Michigan product was about the only consistent playmaker on Sunday, catching four of five targets for 74 yards.
This begs the question, though, if the Browns are going to be pass-heavy at least part of the time, why haven't they gotten Peoples-Jones more involved in the offense?
Coming into Sunday, the 2020 sixth-round pick had 16 catches for 191 yards through five games. Those aren't terrible numbers, and Peoples-Jones has now had four games with at least four receptions. However, the fast, physical pass-catcher should be targeted even more.
It seems that Brissett has fallen into a habit of focusing heavily on Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but Peoples-Jones has the downfield ability needed to make defenses pay for focusing too much on stopping the other two.
It's time for Cleveland to start getting Peoples-Jones the ball more often, especially on deep throws. This should help prevent other teams from doubling Cooper and should help loosen up defensive fronts to benefit the ground game.
The Browns have to figure out some way to deviate from the current offensive game plan because what Cleveland is doing is starting to become predictable. Funneling the ball to Peoples-Jones more often would be a nice start.