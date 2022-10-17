3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Loss vs. Patriots

0 of 3

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns appear set for yet another disappointing season. There were reasons for hope early in the year. Cleveland actually won a season-opener and notched a big Thursday Night win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a 2--1 start has turned into 2-4, and Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots was a soul-crushing affair.

The Browns failed in every conceivable phase of the game against New England. The vaunted rushing attack couldn't find room, quarterback Jacoby Brissett couldn't find open receivers, and there was a complete special-teams meltdown late in the game.

In all, it was an exhibition of bad football by a team that mostly played well over the first five weeks—with occasional lapses leading to three losses by a combined six points. Leave it to Bill Belichick and the Patriots to expose the Browns as a team that just isn't very good.

With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, Cleveland may be out of the playoff mix by midseason. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Browns' 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6.

