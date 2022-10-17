CeeDee Lamb Says 'Sky's the Limit' for Cowboys Offense When Dak Prescott Returns

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

While Cooper Rush performed admirably in Dak Prescott's stead, the Dallas Cowboys appear eager to have restrictions taken off their offense.

"Sky's the limit," CeeDee Lamb told reporters of his expectations when Prescott returns. "The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we're going to show everybody."

Prescott plans to return from a five-game absence in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions. He suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and only returned to practice on a limited basis late last week.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record in five starts, winning four straight games before Sunday's loss in Philadelphia. He's thrown for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions and drew high praise from Prescott:

"I mean, I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn't do what they just did. Obviously, y'all know me, [I'm] very optimistic. Got a lot of pride in this team, know the guys that are on this team, the defense, know what Cooper's capable of. So, yeah, obviously disappointed I couldn't be with the guys along what, the past five weeks, I guess. But excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we're in, and we can get rolling."

There had been some buzz—even from Hall of Famer Troy Aikman—about the Cowboys possibly sticking with Rush even when Prescott was fully cleared to play. That drama quickly faded Sunday night as Rush threw three interceptions and put together one of the worst first halves of football by any quarterback this season as Dallas dropped two games behind its division rival.

Prescott did not seem to take any of the speculation personally, nor did the Cowboys seem to entertain the idea of benching their $160 million quarterback. That said, it'll be interesting to see if there is any negative reaction if Prescott struggles a bit in his return to the field.