    Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    "It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure."

    He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> QB Patrick Mahomes: "We lost this time, but hopefully we'll have another chance to battle back and play them in the playoffs."

    We might only be into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but Sunday's meeting carried the kind of hype that's typically reserved for a clash between conference rivals near the end of the year.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    It’s the Bills and Chiefs, then everyone else in the AFC. The top two aren’t changing to be in the mix at the end of the season. <br><br>All of the other teams in the conference gotta fight it out to actually separate themselves and truly challenge either of them when it matters.

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    there are still 12 weeks left in the season and the playoffs are a month long, that's enough time for the NFL to arrange a best-of-15 or so Bills-Chiefs series to determine who gets the AFC spot in the Super Bowl

    The battle for the AFC is shaping up to be a two-horse race, and Buffalo drew first blood by going on the road and avenging their 2021 postseason loss to the Chiefs.

    Kansas City, a franchise that has made the AFC title game in four straight years, won't be reaching for the panic button.

    It wasn't as if Andy Reid's squad was out of Sunday's matchup from start to finish, either. The defense allowed 443 yards to Josh Allen and the Bills offense, yet Patrick Mahomes still had an opportunity to engineer a game-winning drive.

    The Chiefs got the ball back with 1:04 on the clock, which seemed to be more than enough time for the 2018 MVP. Instead, he threw a backbreaking interception to Taron Johnson on the second play.

    NFL @NFL

    Taron Johnson INT! What a game!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex">https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex</a> <a href="https://t.co/o8I66Afh0x">pic.twitter.com/o8I66Afh0x</a>

    The Bills now have the inside track to win the conference, and a head-to-head victory over the Chiefs could prove very important when the dust settles on the regular season.

    But it might be another toss-up if a playoff rematch is on the cards in a few months.

