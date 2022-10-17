Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Loss to Bills Will Be 'Good to Learn From'

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes tried to remain positive following the Kansas City Chiefs' 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"It’ll be good to learn from," the Chiefs star told reporters. "But right now it stinks for sure."

He added he's hopeful of seeing the Bills again down the line:

We might only be into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but Sunday's meeting carried the kind of hype that's typically reserved for a clash between conference rivals near the end of the year.

The battle for the AFC is shaping up to be a two-horse race, and Buffalo drew first blood by going on the road and avenging their 2021 postseason loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City, a franchise that has made the AFC title game in four straight years, won't be reaching for the panic button.

It wasn't as if Andy Reid's squad was out of Sunday's matchup from start to finish, either. The defense allowed 443 yards to Josh Allen and the Bills offense, yet Patrick Mahomes still had an opportunity to engineer a game-winning drive.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 1:04 on the clock, which seemed to be more than enough time for the 2018 MVP. Instead, he threw a backbreaking interception to Taron Johnson on the second play.

The Bills now have the inside track to win the conference, and a head-to-head victory over the Chiefs could prove very important when the dust settles on the regular season.

But it might be another toss-up if a playoff rematch is on the cards in a few months.