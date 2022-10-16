Josh Allen Amazes NFL Twitter on GW Drive in Win Over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The AFC might run through Northern New York after the Buffalo Bills earned a massive 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game didn't quite match the dramatics of Buffalo and Kansas City's encounter during the 2021 playoffs, but it went right down to the wire.

Josh Allen engineered a 12-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in the go-ahead score, a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 on the clock.

A Taron Johnson interception inside the final minute was the last nail in Kansas City's coffin.

This is an outcome that could tilt the balance of power in the AFC with the 5-1 Bills now up a full game on the 4-2 Chiefs.

Leaving the possible playoff implications aside, this was yet another demonstration of Allen's otherworldly abilities. He finished 27-of-40 for 329 yards and three touchdowns through the air while running for 32 yards.

A lot of Bills fans have experienced too much postseason heartbreak to get too ahead of themselves, and there's a long way to go before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

But the poise Allen showed on Buffalo's pivotal drive and Johnson's interception are what you expect to see from a team that's trying to vie for a title.