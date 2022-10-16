X

    Josh Allen Amazes NFL Twitter on GW Drive in Win Over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    The AFC might run through Northern New York after the Buffalo Bills earned a massive 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

    The game didn't quite match the dramatics of Buffalo and Kansas City's encounter during the 2021 playoffs, but it went right down to the wire.

    Josh Allen engineered a 12-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in the go-ahead score, a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 on the clock.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    "I mean...he's an ALIEN!!" 👽<br><br>Josh Allen has <a href="https://twitter.com/tonyromo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tonyromo</a> &amp; the entire world SHOOK!!<br><br>📺 CBS | Paramount+ <a href="https://t.co/vftssHPqWD">pic.twitter.com/vftssHPqWD</a>

    NFL @NFL

    DAWSON. KNOX.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex">https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex</a> <a href="https://t.co/WjenpWLhQR">pic.twitter.com/WjenpWLhQR</a>

    A Taron Johnson interception inside the final minute was the last nail in Kansas City's coffin.

    NFL @NFL

    Taron Johnson INT! What a game!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex">https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex</a> <a href="https://t.co/o8I66Afh0x">pic.twitter.com/o8I66Afh0x</a>

    This is an outcome that could tilt the balance of power in the AFC with the 5-1 Bills now up a full game on the 4-2 Chiefs.

    Leaving the possible playoff implications aside, this was yet another demonstration of Allen's otherworldly abilities. He finished 27-of-40 for 329 yards and three touchdowns through the air while running for 32 yards.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    What a win for the Bills<br><br>Josh Allen was a wizard on that game winning drive… jumped up over a dude’s dome.. delivered a dart.. didn’t panic ever.<br><br>WHAT A GAME

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Typical careless Mahomes. His two interceptions lost this game. Josh Allen&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;Mahomes.

    mike taddow @MikeTaddow

    how josh allen vaulting into top afc quarterback standings <a href="https://t.co/IYOWluKMQ2">pic.twitter.com/IYOWluKMQ2</a>

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    Josh Allen is the MVP of the league. Give it to him.

    Jacob Davis @JacobScottDavis

    Josh Allen had 0 offers out of high school and one offer out of JUCO from Wyoming. If you have talent the league WILL find you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Mobile several years ago - my favorite quote ever from a former Washington scout - “Josh Allen is gonna win a ************ Super Bowl”

    Bobby Carpenter @Bcarp3

    The last 2 plays Josh Allen made were elite… one with he’s legs and one with his arm<br><br>Set up his blocks on one and a great read on the other<br><br>I was so wrong on him out of college and early in his career

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Start etching Josh Allen's name into the MVP Trophy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    I’m out of words for Josh Allen.

    A lot of Bills fans have experienced too much postseason heartbreak to get too ahead of themselves, and there's a long way to go before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

    But the poise Allen showed on Buffalo's pivotal drive and Johnson's interception are what you expect to see from a team that's trying to vie for a title.

